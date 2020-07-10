107th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

780,054

11,002

Recovered

483,348

6,795

Deaths

21,417

301

Maharashtra2305991272599667 Tamil Nadu122350741671700 Delhi104864781993213 Gujarat38419273131994 Uttar Pradesh3115620331845 Telangana2953617279324 Karnataka2887711878471 West Bengal2482316291827 Andhra Pradesh2381412154277 Rajasthan2221216877489 Haryana1936414505287 Madhya Pradesh1634112232634 Assam14033872724 Bihar139789792109 Odisha11201740767 Jammu and Kashmir92615567149 Punjab71404945183 Kerala6535370828 Chhatisgarh3526283514 Uttarakhand3305267246 Jharkhand3192217022 Goa203912078 Tripura177313241 Manipur14357930 Puducherry120061916 Himachal Pradesh110182510 Nagaland6733030 Chandigarh5234037 Arunachal Pradesh2871092 Mizoram2031430 Sikkim134710 Meghalaya113451
Nation Current Affairs 10 Jul 2020 Chinese, Indian troo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Chinese, Indian troops retreat from flashpoints in eastern Ladakh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PAWAN BALI
Published Jul 10, 2020, 9:58 am IST
Updated Jul 10, 2020, 9:58 am IST
Sources said the Chinese troops moved back from Finger 4 to Finger 5 in Pangong Tso Thursday evening.
Representational image. (AFP)
 Representational image. (AFP)

New Delhi: Chinese and Indian troops on Thursday completed their initial phase of disengagement from all flashpoints by moving back from Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Hot Springs and Gogra Post.

Sources said the Chinese troops moved back from Finger 4 to Finger 5 in Pangong Tso Thursday evening but are still occupying ridges in the area. Chinese soldiers could also move out of the ridges Friday. Indian troops also moved back and are not holding Finger 4.

 

How much Indian troops have moved back couldn’t be confirmed, but some suggested “we have moved back till Finger 3”. If that is so, it will be a setback as the Chinese were already occupying territory claimed by India. India says its territory is till Finger 8.

In May, Chinese troops occupied the area between Finger 4 to Finger 8 and prevented Indian troops from patrolling the area. The Chinese PLA still needs to vacate the area between Finger 5 to Finger 8 even after Thursday's pullback.

India and China are due to hold diplomatic talks on disengagement and de-escalation on Friday, and an official said by moving out of Pangong Tso, the Chinese have basically prepared the ground for the meeting. In Gogra Post too, the Chinese troops completed the disengagement Thursday and the verification by Indian forces is going on. In Galwan Valley and Hot Springs, the Chinese troops have moved back 2 km.

 

The corps commanders from both sides are due to meet again next week on how to take the disengagement further, and Friday’s virtual meet between Naveen Srivastava, MEA joint secretary (East Asia), and a Chinese official will set the agenda for the corps commanders’ meeting.

The next step will be to move out forces from the depth areas and the final step will be to restore the status quo as of April 2020.

...
Tags: pangong tso, galwan valley standoff, eastern ladakh, indo-sino border, line of actual control (lac)


Latest From Nation

Farmer carry vegetables to a wholesale market after arriving at a Ganga ghat by a boat during the complete lockdown following surge in COVID-19 cases, in Patna. PTI photo

Test, isolate Treat at war footing: Tejashwi Yadav to Bihar CM

Rana Kapoor

ED attaches properties of Rana Kapoor, Wadhwan brothers

Thoothukudi SP Arun Balagopalan (2nd L), Additional Superintendent of Police D Kumar (L), DSP C Prathapan (R) and police constable Maharajan (4th L, not in uniform) leave after appearing before the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court for Sathankulam custodial deaths, in Madurai. PTI photo

PUCL urges Tamil Nadu CM to restore Sathankulam case to CB-CID

Health workers conduct door-to-door screening in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, during Unlock 2.0, at Evershine Nagar in Malad, Mumbai. PTI photo

India's COVID-19 count nears 8 lakh after record jump in cases



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
 

Why it’s not easy to take facial recognition software off police’s arsenal

Facial recognition technology has a dark side, with it integrated into China’s massive public surveillance system and its social credit experiment where even minor infractions of public norms can result in sanctions.
 

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

More drama and trouble for the Congress is expected in the coming months
 

Here are Indian alternatives to the 59 banned Chinese apps

The ban on Chinese applications offers an opportunity for India’s tech ecosystem. (Photo | Flickr - Limelight Leads)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India's COVID-19 count nears 8 lakh after record jump in cases

Health workers conduct door-to-door screening in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, during Unlock 2.0, at Evershine Nagar in Malad, Mumbai. PTI photo

Kanpur: Gangster Vikas Dubey killed in police encounter hours after his arrest

The scene from the encounter site. (PTI)

False narrative, says HRD minister on row over revised CBSE syllabus

Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (PTI Photo)

Staggered Amarnath Yatra this year; not more than 500 pilgrims to visit cave per day

The shrine of Baba Amarnath. (ANI)

India exploring options in Kulbhushan case

File image of former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham