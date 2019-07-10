Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana high court grants relief to Hrithik Roshan, 3 others in cheating case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHARA
Published Jul 10, 2019, 2:48 am IST
Updated Jul 10, 2019, 2:54 am IST
Senior counsel who represented the petitioners submitted that the entire allegations levelled in the FIR and complaint do not constitute any offence.
Hrithik Roshan
 Hrithik Roshan

Hyderabad: Giving relief to Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and three others, the Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the TS police not to take coercive steps against them in a case charging them with cheating and criminal breach of trust.

Justice Ghandikota Sri Devi gave these directions to police while dealing with a petition filed by Mukesh Bansal, Ankit and Subbaiah, directors of CultFit fitness centre and Hrithik Roshan, the brand ambassador of the gym, seeking to quash the FIR filed against them at the Kukatpally Housing Board police station.

 

On June 22, police registered an FIR against Hrithik Roshan and the three others under IPC Sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) following a complaint by Ineni Shashikanth who alleged that the gym had failed to keep its promise of daily workout sessions.

Advocate C. Haripreet filed the petition on behalf of the petitioners.

Senior counsel who represented the petitioners submitted that the entire allegations levelled in the FIR and complaint do not constitute any offence.

He informed that the complainant had named Hrithik Roshan as an accused with malicious intent whereas the brand ambassador was in no way concerned with the day to day operations of the fitness centre.

Considering the arguments, the court directed Kukatpally police not to take coercive steps against the petitioners and directed police to file a counter within four weeks.

In the complaint, Mr Shashikanth had said that CultFit Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. situated at Kukatpally was misleading with youths and obese people by promising them weight loss with daily workout sessions.

...
Tags: hrithik roshan, telangana high court
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


