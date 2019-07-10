Suicides up despite farm loan waiver

New Delhi: In a bid to steal the thunder from the Opposition, BJP MPs are performing the role of their rivals in the Lok Sabha.

A day after BJP MPs Rajiv Pratap Rudy and Hema Malini questioned the government on tourism, former agiriculture minister and party MP, Radha Mohan Singh on Tuesday raised the issue of farmers’ suicide in Lok Sabha.

He questioned the governnment over rise in farmers’ suicide despite loan waivers.

Raising the issue during Question Hour, Mr Singh asked, out of the approximately Rs 75,000 crore outstanding farmer’s loans, how much has been actually waived and whether farmers suicides had decreased or increased.

Replying to him, agriculture minister Purushottam Rupala said that it would be correct to say that after the loan waiver, there was an increase in the number of farmer suicides.

As soon as the minister made this statement, Opposition ranks erupted with Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi asking the government for exact figures and claimed that there was no data available.