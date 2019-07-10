Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
Nation Current Affairs 10 Jul 2019 Shivakumar amid  ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Shivakumar amid 'go back' slogans in Mumbai, escorted away from hotel

ANI
Published Jul 10, 2019, 9:47 am IST
Updated Jul 10, 2019, 9:52 am IST
The slogans were raised by supporters of one of the disgruntled JD(S) MLAs, Narayan Gowda.
Shivakumar said, 'I have booked a room here. My friends are staying here. There has been a small problem, we have to hold negotiations. We can't go for a divorce immediately. There is no question of threatening, we love and respect each other.' (Photo: ANI)
 Shivakumar said, 'I have booked a room here. My friends are staying here. There has been a small problem, we have to hold negotiations. We can't go for a divorce immediately. There is no question of threatening, we love and respect each other.' (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Karnataka Congress Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday reached the hotel in Mumbai, where rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs are staying, amid slogans of "Go back, Go back - Shivakumar go back".

The slogans were raised by supporters of one of the disgruntled JD(S) MLAs, Narayan Gowda.

 

Speaking to reporters outside the Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel where the dissident MLAs are staying, Shivakumar said: "I have booked a room here. My friends are staying here. There has been a small problem, we have to hold negotiations. We can't go for a divorce immediately. There is no question of threatening, we love and respect each other."

Mumbai Police escorted Shivakumar away from the gates of the hotel.
Security was tightened outside the hotel after the rebel MLAs wrote a letter to Mumbai Commissioner of Police on Tuesday seeking protection, stating: "We have heard Chief Minister and DK Shivakumar are going to storm the hotel, we feel threatened."

"We do not want to meet him (Shivakumar), kind request to help us in this matter and do not allow them to enter the hotel premises," the letter added.

Among the MLAs who have signed the letter are Shivram Hebbar, Pratap Gowda Patil, BC Patil, ST Somshekar, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Byrati Basavraj, Gopalaiyya, H Vishwanath, Narayan Gowda, and Mahesh Kumutali.

The 13-month old Congress-JD(S) government slumped into crisis following the resignation of 11 MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly last week.

The state Assembly has 225 members, including one nominated MLA. The halfway mark in the 225-member Assembly is 113.

The Congress-JD(S) coalition is making all efforts to protect its government which seems to have fallen short of a majority.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has also claimed that they will overcome the current crisis. All the ministers from the two parties have resigned paving way for the restructuring of the state Cabinet in a bid to accommodate the dissident MLAs.

The Congress party has been constantly accusing the BJP of conspiring to topple Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka.

However, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in his reply in Parliament, asserted that his party is committed to parliamentary democracy and has no relation with the developments in Karnataka.

...
Tags: shivakumar, karnataka crisis, coalition
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Tharoor had express unhappiness over the government's decision to hike fuel prices. (Photo: ANI)

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to reply to Budget debate in Parliament

'Negligence of the officers will not be tolerated at all in the implementation of the Chief Minister level announcements. All announcements should be 100 per cent complete in time. So far, 910 announcements have been completed out of 1641, the work on the rest is in progress,' Rawat tweeted after the meeting. (Photo: ANI)

Uttarakhand CM Rawat reviews progress, says 910 of 1641 projects completed

The body was later removed from the landing gear with the help of the fire brigade. (Photo; File)

SpiceJet technician dies after getting stuck in aircraft's landing gear door

Biswal also said there was no delay in registering FIR, contrary to reports circulated on WhatsApp and by some media outlets. (Representational Image)

Delhi: Valuables stolen from BJP legislator's car



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India boycotts Kangana over spat with reporter

Kangana Ranaut.
 

Vadodara residents to develop drainage on their own; want PM Modi to lay foundation

Bhayli residents protesting in Vadodara. (Photo: ANI)
 

Watch: NCP workers throw crabs at state minister’s residence over dam breach comment

NCP general secretary Jitendra Awhad said the BJP-led state government was shameless, and Sawant was trying to protect the contractor who was responsible for the tragedy. (Photo: ANI video screengrab)
 

Watch: ITBP forces form human wall to shield Amarnath pilgrims from rocks

Situated at a height of 3,888 metres above sea-level, the Amarnath shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that is believed to symbolise the mythical powers of Lord Shiva. (Photo: Instagram video screengrab | @itbp_official)
 

I'm Sindhi, how can I pay double: Tamannaah on buying flat at high price

Tamannaah Bhatia.
 

Apple iPhone 11 processor will absolutely destroy Android’s best

Apple A13 will greatly enhance the CPU multi-core performance and GPU. (iPhone concept)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi: Valuables stolen from BJP legislator's car

Biswal also said there was no delay in registering FIR, contrary to reports circulated on WhatsApp and by some media outlets. (Representational Image)

Air France deplanes 26 passengers from its Delhi-Paris flight citing technical glitch

The pilot and crew of Air France AF225 told passengers that their checked-in luggage would be offloaded due to an unspecified technical glitch, urging them to disembark for the plane to take off. (Photo: ANI)

Bihar man killed as under construction building collapses in Bengaluru

State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) conducted a rescue operation at the spot and rescued six persons from under the debris. (Photo: ANI)

5 dead due to Japanese Encephalitis, 9 from AES in Dibrugarh

Maximum number of AES cases have been reported from Bihar, and the death toll due to AES mounted to 142 in Muzaffarpur district on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

K'taka Congress minister Shivakumar arrives in Mumbai to meet rebel MLAs

'Let Mumbai Police or any other force be deployed. Let them do their duty. We have come to meet our friends. We were born together in politics, we will die together in politics. They are our party men. We have come to meet them,' Shivakumar said. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham