Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
Nation Current Affairs 10 Jul 2019 PM Modi sends BJP MP ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi sends BJP MPs on 150-km padayatra

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 10, 2019, 1:34 am IST
Updated Jul 10, 2019, 1:34 am IST
According to Mr Meghwal, Mr Modi said Gandhi and villages should be the focus and MPs should discuss Gandhian thoughts.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with defence minister Rajnath Singh during the BJP parliamentary party meeting in New Delhi.(Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi with defence minister Rajnath Singh during the BJP parliamentary party meeting in New Delhi.(Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked all BJP MPs to embark on a 150-kilometres long “padayatra” in their constituencies between October 2 and 31, to mark the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

This year marks the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

 

Addressing the BJP parliamentary party meeting, the PM also asked the party’s Rajya Sabha members to visit constituencies where the BJP’s organisation is weak.

“Modi told MPs that everyone should carry out a 150-km-long padayatra in their constituencies during the period starting from October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, to October 31, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel,” said parliamentary affairs minister Prahlad Joshi after the meeting.

“These yatras will focus on the revival of villages and making them self-reliant, plantation drive and zero-budget farming,” Mr Joshi added.

The Prime Minister asked the MPs to cover 15 km each day and suggested that these padayatras can also be conducted between October 2 and January 30, the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, according to the minister.

“It is for the party to decide on the timing,” the minister said.

Minister of state for parliamentary affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said the Prime Minister underlined that these padayatras should focus on villages and reaching out to public.

“Modiji told MPs that 150 groups should be formed in each constituency which will cover 150 kms and the party MPs will be part of these groups. The idea is to reach out to public and seek their feedback on the government’s work and their expectations from us,” he said.

According to Mr Meghwal, Mr Modi said Gandhi and villages should be the focus and MPs should discuss Gandhian thoughts. He also suggested that plantation of trees, cleanliness and other issues related to villages can be part of the planned marches.

...
Tags: prime minister narendra modi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

K.R. Ramesh Kumar

Karnataka coalition gets a breather

Employees apprehend that if government takes three more days to reply, then they will get salary after July 15. They appealed to Mr Qasim to intervene in the matter and ensure early disbursement of the salary.

Hyderabad: Wakf Board staff caught in power tussle

The state government and the State Election Commission are preparing for the elections to municipalities as soon as possible.

TRS scales down Tahsildars’ powers

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Ex-MLA Somarapu Satyanarayana quits TRS, slams leadership



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vadodara residents to develop drainage on their own; want PM Modi to lay foundation

Bhayli residents protesting in Vadodara. (Photo: ANI)
 

Watch: NCP workers throw crabs at state minister’s residence over dam breach comment

NCP general secretary Jitendra Awhad said the BJP-led state government was shameless, and Sawant was trying to protect the contractor who was responsible for the tragedy. (Photo: ANI video screengrab)
 

Watch: ITBP forces form human wall to shield Amarnath pilgrims from rocks

Situated at a height of 3,888 metres above sea-level, the Amarnath shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that is believed to symbolise the mythical powers of Lord Shiva. (Photo: Instagram video screengrab | @itbp_official)
 

I'm Sindhi, how can I pay double: Tamannaah on buying flat at high price

Tamannaah Bhatia.
 

Apple iPhone 11 processor will absolutely destroy Android’s best

Apple A13 will greatly enhance the CPU multi-core performance and GPU. (iPhone concept)
 

Hyundai launches first long-range electric vehicle Kona in India

EVs are extremely expensive which require economies of scale to make them affordable for mass adoption.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Supply Godavari water to Sangareddy: Congress MLA Turpu Jayaprakash

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Mr Reddy said that there was no water in the Singur and Manjeera dams and they had become “like cricket grounds”.

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh panels agree on equal Godavari sharing

After the meeting Mr Muralidhar Rao, Engineer-in-chief of Telangana state, said that 1,000 TMC of water is available from the Godavari, and Telangana state requires 700 to 800 TMC of water for irrigation, industrial and drinking water purposes. (Representational Image)

Second India-Russia strategic economic dialogue on July 10

According to an official statement issued on Tuesday, the IRSED shall be held under the chairmanship of Dr Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog and Timur Maksimov, Deputy Minister of the Economic Development of the Russian Federation. (Photo: ANI)

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

Telangana: Suspected Naxals abduct TRS leader N Srinivas Rao

'Srinivas Rao was having land issues with tribals and he had some payment dues with them,' Superintendent of Polices Sunil Dutt said. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham