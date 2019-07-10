MP to keep 70 per cent private jobs for locals: Kamal Nath

Bhopal: MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath announced to bring legislation making it mandatory for the private sector to reserve 70 per cent of jobs for locals.

MP would be the first state to enforce job quota in private sector through legislation.

Making the announcement in the Assembly Mr Nath said the legislation would make it mandatory for the private sector industries to reserve 70 per cent of jobs for the locals in their respective units to claim subsidies and other benefits from the state government.

Mr Nath said he had ordered the department of industrial policy and investment promotion to make reservation for residents of the state in private sector who have proposed to set up their units in MP, mandatory.

He justified the move saying that residents of MP have been deprived of job opportunities in other states like Maharashtra, West Bengal and Gujarat because recruitment tests have been conducted there in local languages.

“I know I will attract criticism from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. But, I am committed to bringing the legislation,” he added.

In another development, the CM has directed the authorities concerned to expedite the process of executing the MoUs signed between the state government and various private sector industries to set up their shops in Madhya Pradesh.