Indulging in 'murder politics': Chandrababu Naidu slams Jagan Reddy

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday accused the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy of encouraging YSR Congress men to kill his party activists, reported News 18.

Chandrababu Naidu also alleged that there was no democracy, law and order in Jagan’s regime. He said, “The opposition will play a constructive role for a better governance. TDP will not tolerate if the YSRCP leadership indulges in vendetta politics and kill our party activists.”

He visited Virapuram village in Tadipatri mandal in Ananthapur and offered Rs 5 lakh to the kin of deceased TDP activist Bhaskar Reddy. The former Chief Minister expressed grief over the law and order state of Andhra and alleged the YSRCP is on a killing spree.

“YSRCP is indulging in murder politics. The TDP will not keep quiet. We will fight to protect the TDP workers,” Naidu said adding Jagan government should give better governance than indulging in murders, attacks and anarchy.