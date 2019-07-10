Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  Skipper Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls steadied New Zealand's innings after Martin Guptill departed cheaply in the fourth over. (Photo: Cricket World Cup/Twitter) World Cup semi-final LIVE: IND vs NZ; Showers expected on reserve day too
 
Nation Current Affairs 10 Jul 2019 Indulging in 'm ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Indulging in 'murder politics': Chandrababu Naidu slams Jagan Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 10, 2019, 12:21 pm IST
Updated Jul 10, 2019, 12:21 pm IST
Chandrababu Naidu also alleged that there was no democracy, law and order in Jagan’s regime.
The TDP chief alleged that Jagan Reddy is resorting to murder politics and predicted that the current regime would collapse if the people revolt against the ‘anarchy prevailing’ in the state. (Photo: File)
 The TDP chief alleged that Jagan Reddy is resorting to murder politics and predicted that the current regime would collapse if the people revolt against the ‘anarchy prevailing’ in the state. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday accused the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy of encouraging YSR Congress men to kill his party activists, reported News 18.

The TDP chief alleged that Jagan Reddy is resorting to murder politics and predicted that the current regime would collapse if the people revolt against the ‘anarchy prevailing’ in the state.

 

Chandrababu Naidu also alleged that there was no democracy, law and order in Jagan’s regime. He said, “The opposition will play a constructive role for a better governance. TDP will not tolerate if the YSRCP leadership indulges in vendetta politics and kill our party activists.”

He visited Virapuram village in Tadipatri mandal in Ananthapur and offered Rs 5 lakh to the kin of deceased TDP activist Bhaskar Reddy. The former Chief Minister expressed grief over the law and order state of Andhra and alleged the YSRCP is on a killing spree.

“YSRCP is indulging in murder politics. The TDP will not keep quiet. We will fight to protect the TDP workers,” Naidu said adding Jagan government should give better governance than indulging in murders, attacks and anarchy.

...
Tags: tdp, ysr congress, jagan mohan reddy, n chandrababu naidu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

‘The factory owner was taken into custody as he failed to produce any document of these children,’ Yadhuveer Singh, the District Child Protection Officer said. (Photo: ANI)

12 children rescued from wire factory in Kathua after raid

The two bills were sent to the President's office by the Tamil Nadu government in 2017 and were recently rejected after 27 months in the office. (Photo: DMK twitter handle).

DMK stages walkout from Tamil Nadu Assembly on NEET

The Zero Hour refers to the time immediately following the Question Hour in both the Houses of Parliament. During this hour, parliamentarians can raise matters of importance without the mandatory ten-day advance notice. (Photo: File)

Opposition parties give notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha

Rahul Gandhi recently announced his resignation, assuming responsibility for the Congress’ defeat in the 2019 general election. (Photo: File)

Desist from propaganda: Cong denies demanding front row seat for Rahul in LS



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Varanasi weavers create special World Cup edition sarees

It is a similar blue colour to the team’s jersey colour and has a thin saffron border along the ‘pallu’. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)
 

Ex-US Vice Prez Biden, wife made more than USD 15 million after leaving office

The majority of their income came from speaking engagements and payments for two books written by Biden, a top contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. (Photo: File | AP)
 

File ITR if you have high-budget foreign trips, steep electricity bills

This amendment will take effect from September 1, 2019. (Representional Image)
 

Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India boycotts Kangana over spat with reporter

Kangana Ranaut.
 

Vadodara residents to develop drainage on their own; want PM Modi to lay foundation

Bhayli residents protesting in Vadodara. (Photo: ANI)
 

Watch: NCP workers throw crabs at state minister’s residence over dam breach comment

NCP general secretary Jitendra Awhad said the BJP-led state government was shameless, and Sawant was trying to protect the contractor who was responsible for the tragedy. (Photo: ANI video screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rahul Gandhi crosses 10 mn Twitter followers, says will celebrate in Amethi

On July 3, after resigning from the post of Congress president, he had changed his Twitter bio from ‘President Indian National Congress’ to ‘Member of the Indian National Congress’. (Photo: File)

NIA attaches properties of Kashmiri separatist leader Asiya Andrabi in Srinagar

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in March had also attached the properties of Kashmiri Separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah in Srinagar for his alleged involvement in terror funding. (Photo: ANI)

Karnataka crisis: Rebel Congress, JD(S) leaders move SC, hearing tomorrow

(Photo: File)

'Can't divorce,' K'taka Congress leader camps outside rebels' Mumbai hotel

Shivakumar said, 'I have booked a room here. My friends are staying here. There has been a small problem, we have to hold negotiations. We can't go for a divorce immediately. There is no question of threatening, we love and respect each other.' (Photo: ANI)

Uttarakhand CM Rawat reviews progress, says 910 of 1641 projects completed

'Negligence of the officers will not be tolerated at all in the implementation of the Chief Minister level announcements. All announcements should be 100 per cent complete in time. So far, 910 announcements have been completed out of 1641, the work on the rest is in progress,' Rawat tweeted after the meeting. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham