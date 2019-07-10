Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Current Affairs

Air France deplanes 26 passengers from its Delhi-Paris flight citing technical glitch

ANI
Published Jul 10, 2019, 9:32 am IST
Updated Jul 10, 2019, 9:32 am IST
The pilot and crew of Air France AF225 told passengers that their checked-in luggage would be offloaded due to an unspecified technical glitch, urging them to disembark for the plane to take off. (Photo: ANI)
 The pilot and crew of Air France AF225 told passengers that their checked-in luggage would be offloaded due to an unspecified technical glitch, urging them to disembark for the plane to take off. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Twenty-six passengers were asked to voluntarily deplane after a Paris-bound Air France flight suffered a "technical problem" at the New Delhi airport in the wee hours of Wednesday.   

The pilot and crew of Air France AF225 told passengers that their checked-in luggage would be offloaded due to an unspecified technical glitch, urging them to disembark for the plane to take off.

 

It is not known if the deboarded passengers were flown out on the next flight to Paris, as is commonly done in such cases.

passenger deplaned, air france flight diverted, technical problem
India, Delhi, New Delhi


