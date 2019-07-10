5 dead due to Japanese Encephalitis, 9 from AES in Dibrugarh

Maximum number of AES cases have been reported from Bihar, and the death toll due to AES mounted to 142 in Muzaffarpur district on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Dibrugarh: As many as 189 cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and Japanese Encephalitis (JE) have been reported in Assam's Dibrugarh, out of which 14 people have died.

"A total of 189 cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) reported in Dibrugarh since January. Five of them died from Japanese Encephalitis (JE) and nine from AES," said Dr Navjyoti Gogoi, Health Coordinator Officer, Dibrugarh.

Maximum number of AES cases have been reported from Bihar, and the death toll due to AES mounted to 142 in Muzaffarpur district on Monday.

While talking about Japanese encephalitis cases, VK Prasad, Medical Superintendent ANMMC, Gaya said, "Out of 13 suspected cases, three patients are in a critical condition, one patient has been found JE positive. There have been six deaths so far."

AES is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms such as high fever, vomiting and in extreme cases, brain dysfunction, seizure, and inflammation of heart and kidney.

Meanwhile, JE is vector-borne encephalitis transmitted by Culex groups of mosquitoes. These mosquitoes breed mainly in rice fields and large water bodies rich in aquatic vegetations. Migratory birds along with pigs in the community play an important role in the transmission of JE from one area to another area.