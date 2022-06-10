Nation Current Affairs 10 Jun 2022 Telangana HC notices ...
Telangana HC notices to NMC, state on MBBS-PG admissions

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Jun 10, 2022, 7:50 am IST
Updated Jun 10, 2022, 7:50 am IST
Court seeks an explanation on how they will sort out agony
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday issued notices to the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the Telangana government, asking them to explain how they will sort out the agony of the medical students. The notices related to the NMC cancelling the admissions for MBBS and PG medical courses in a few colleges.

The court directed the two to file their reply within two weeks on how they proposed to shift the students to other colleges in ways that their interest is adequately protected.

 

The court also observed that in matters of such nature, “our role is limited,” and it will be for the expert bodies to chalk out an appropriate mechanism. The division bench comprising chief justice Satish Sharma and Justice Abhinand Shavili was dealing with a petition filed by 48 PG Medical students (MD/MS) of MNR Medical College in Sanga Reddy.

The students were aggrieved by the inaction of the NMC and the Medical Assessment and Rating Board vis-a-vis issuing or suppressing the issuance of the guidelines to be adopted for reallocation of the students from the MNR College to the existing government and private medical colleges.

 

They also questioned the delay on the part of Telangana State and Kaloji Narayana Rao Health University in not taking the necessary steps for reallocation of the students even after 20 days from the date of cancellation of the PG admissions in MNR College.

Counsel for NMC submitted that the guidelines issued by NMC for shifting of students of TRR medical college and Mahavir are also applicable to MNR medical college; and that the state government  may adopt those guidelines for shifting the students.

Further, counsel stated that continuation of students in colleges with deficient infrastructure is not in the students’ interest and is contrary to public interest.

 

The state government told the court that it has formed a high-power committee and submitted a report to NMC stating that supernumerary seats may have to be created for shifting of the students to other colleges.

In relation to the suffering of the students, the bench observed that a decision should be taken expeditiously as regards creating supernumerary seats in other colleges or exploring any other options.

