Telangana may see monsoon onset in two days if climate turn favourable

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ARCHITHA KURRELI
Published Jun 10, 2022, 12:44 am IST
Updated Jun 10, 2022, 7:00 am IST
Monsoon, which generally arrives in Telangana by June 8, has been delayed this year, due to excessive radiation of heat
Hyderabad: Officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Telangana state may see an onset of monsoon over the next couple of days, provided favourable conditions develop.

Monsoon, which generally arrives in the state by June 8, has been delayed this year, with officials attributing it to excessive radiation of heat from the surface and poor south-westerly winds.

 

IMD Hyderabad director K. Nagaratna said that so far, conditions for the advance of the south-west monsoon over the Indian peninsula have not been favourable. 

She said the pressure gradients that typically push moisture from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal have not developed properly yet, which has added to the delay in the onset of monsoon.

Previously, the IMD’s monsoon progress chart had predicted the onset of monsoon in parts of Andhra Pradesh on June 5 and its subsequent movement north, into Telangana, covering at least half the state by June 10.

 

Till Thursday, only parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have recorded the onset of monsoon.

Nagaratna said that there was a possibility that the state could see the onset of monsoon in the next two days if favourable conditions develop.

