Nation Current Affairs 10 Jun 2022 JH rape: HM says awa ...
Nation, Current Affairs

JH rape: HM says awareness, surveillance will be increased to curb crimes

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 10, 2022, 9:56 am IST
Updated Jun 10, 2022, 9:56 am IST
An increase in surveillance and implementation of certain sections of the law will be undertaken in all police commissionerates
Home minister Mohammed Ali (DC)
 Home minister Mohammed Ali (DC)

Hyderabad: With the gangrape of the 17-year-old garnering widespread attention towards the law and order in the state, home minister Mohammed Ali on Thursday convened a meeting with senior officials and detailed an array of steps to curb such crimes.

In a meeting with principal secretary (home) Ravi Gupta, DGP M. Mahinder Reddy and other senior officials at his residence, Ali discussed the increase in heinous crimes against minors and women.

 

Ali said, “Hyderabad has a brand image for safety and security of women and in maintaining excellent law and order by the state police.”

He said that necessary steps will be taken by the police to curb such incidents.

An increase in surveillance and implementation of certain sections of the law under the City Police Act will be undertaken in all police commissionerates, he said.

The home minister also said that pubs and bars are run on licences obtained from the excise department and that the role of the police is negligible in the process.

 

However, he said that there will be a joint meeting of police and excise department officials to ensure that there is no conflict of law while enforcing restrictions or curbing violations.

Besides, he said that the women’s safety wing and She teams will conduct large-scale awareness programmes, via social media platforms, for parents through the management of educational institutions and schools. This is to ensure that they have a complete handle on their wards’ activities and can safeguard them from being trapped, abused or misguided.

 

The women’s safety wing will also conduct meetings with the officials of the women's welfare and child development department and take all viable and possible measures for the prevention of abuse, he said.

All commissioners from three commissionerates and other senior police officials attended the meeting.

...
Tags: telangana home minister mahmood ali, hyderabad gangrape
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Rekandar Nageswara Rao (DC)

Veteran artiste Surabhi Babji dies at age 73

The team also collected strands of long hair, women’s footwear, face masks, sanitisers and shuttlecocks from the Mercedes Benz. (Representational image/DC)

Cops collate Jubilee Hills gangrape evidence

Supreme Court (PTI)

SC reserves its order on vacant NEET PG seats

Telangana High Court (DC)

Telangana HC notices to NMC, state on MBBS-PG admissions



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Presidential election to be held on July 18

President Ram Nath Kovind (PTI)

Prophet issue: Iran pulls down its statement

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other dignitaries during a meeting, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

SC reserves its order on vacant NEET PG seats

Supreme Court (PTI)

Tamilisai Soundararajan figures in probables for President

Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan (DC)

With eye on China, Indian Army carries out Exercise Narayanastra

The Indian Army soldiers carry out Exercise Narayanastra (Photo by arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->