CJI launches 2 special courts for red sander cases

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AVINASH P SUBRAMANYAM
Published Jun 10, 2022, 7:42 am IST
Updated Jun 10, 2022, 7:42 am IST
Chief Justice of AP High Court Justice Prasanth Kumar Mishra, district judicial officers attended the inaugural ceremony
 Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana (Twitter)

TIRUPATI: Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana on Thursday, inaugurated two special courts, exclusively meant for the trial of red sanders smuggling cases, at TUDA complex near ESI hospital in Tirupati.

Chief Justice of AP High Court Justice Prasanth Kumar Mishra, district judicial officers and other district officials attended the inaugural ceremony.

 

Meanwhile, the CJI said that he will write a book on the life of N.T. Rama Rao. The book will shed light on the lifestyle of the legendary actor and former chief minister of united AP, based on personal experiences.

The Supreme Court Chief Justice took part as the chief guest at the centenary celebrations of Telugu Desam founder-president NTR, which was jointly organised by NTR Sata Jayanti Utsav Samiti of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, at S.V. University on Thursday.   

Speaking on the occasion, CJI Ramana said that he is falling short of words to describe the legacy of NTR, who left behind an eternal footprint in the hearts of Telugus, be it in politics or cinemas.

 

