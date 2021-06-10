Nation Current Affairs 10 Jun 2021 Right to life also f ...
Right to life also for those without internet, give walk-in vaccines for all: Rahul

PTI
Published Jun 10, 2021, 12:35 pm IST
Updated Jun 10, 2021, 12:35 pm IST
The Congress has been batting for vaccines for the poor, especially those living in rural areas, who do not have digital access
Those who do not have access to internet also have the right to life, Rahul said. (PTI file image)
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday demanded that every person walking into a COVID-19 vaccination centre should get the jab, saying those who do not have access to internet also have the right to life.

The Congress has been batting for vaccines for the poor, especially those living in far-flung and rural areas, who do not have digital access or smart phones.

 

The opposition party has also been demanding that COWIN registration should not be mandatory for getting the Covid vaccine.

"Online registration is not enough for the vaccine. Every person walking in at a vaccination centre should get the vaccine. Those who do not have access to internet also have the right to life," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Congress has been critical of the government's vaccination policy and its handling of the Covid situation in the country. 

...
