Nation Current Affairs 10 Jun 2021 Maze of rules to get ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Maze of rules to get black fungus drugs in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 11, 2021, 12:19 am IST
Updated Jun 11, 2021, 12:19 am IST
Once a doctor prescribes an injection for MucorMycosis, patient’s attendants are made to run after several officers to get signatures
Doctor checks a patient suspected for mucormycosis or black fungus at NMMC Hospital, Vashi in Navi Mumbai. (Representational Photo: AFP)
 Doctor checks a patient suspected for mucormycosis or black fungus at NMMC Hospital, Vashi in Navi Mumbai. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Nellore: The procedure insisted upon by the medical and health department to obtain Amphotericin B injection to treat the dreaded black fungus (MucorMycosis) has made it grueling for the desperate attendants of patients, forcing them to run from pillar to post for signatures of medical officers and senior officials in health and revenue departments.

Initially, the procedure was framed for the life-saving injection-Tocilizumab and now is being followed other drugs too. Each patient requires 42 vials of the injection and each vial costs about Rs 3,500 at the Central Drug Store functioning under the medical and health department infrastructure wing.

 

According to a medical officer, there are seven odd parameters to secure the injection. Some of the conditions are that patient should be in the intensive care unit for at least 48 hours; he should not be a TB patient, and there should not be any bacterial infections. In addition to this, he should not have responded to steroids.

The first step is that the doctor treating the patient should raise an indent and it should be signed by the duty doctor. Thereafter, the attendant should obtain signatures of District Coordinator of Health Services, District Medical and Health Officer, Superintendent of the Hospital concerned, Drug Control Wing officer and finally the Joint Collector. The attendant has to run to all these offices and the less said the better about his plight if he happens to be uneducated.

 

Finally, he should produce the indent at the Central Drug Store and submit a demand draft. A senior official said that he had seen people struggling to reach out to officers to obtain signatures and secure Tocilizumab to save their kin in critical condition. He stressed the need to relax the conditions to save the ordeal for the kin of patients and also to speed up the treatment.

“The medical and health department gave orders to issue Amphotericin B injection immediately after an indent is raised unlike in the case of Tocilizumab and do the paperwork later. But the order is not being followed because of objections by the Central Drug Stores,” the senior official said, lamenting the plight of patients and their attendants. He said the situation is no different to secure Tocilizumab from Central Drug Stores.

 

...
Tags: black fungus, nellore, amphotericin b injection, mucormycosis, medical officers, tocilizumab, central drug stores, andhra pradesh
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister Jagan requested Prakash Javadekar to solve some problems in environmental clearances regarding the stocking works of Polavaram project.

Jagan seeks GOI aid for Polavaram, housing

On Thursday, his counsel Mihir Desai told a the division bench of Justices S.S. Shinde and N.J. Jamadar that Swamy had tested positive for Covid and hence, his stay at the private hospital should be extended. — PTI

Bombay High Court allows Stan Swamy's extended stay at private hospital

Polavaram irrigation project. (DC file Photo)

Clear ₹1.6k-cr bills for Polavaram: AP to GOI

CM directed the officials to withdraw the case immediately. He reportedly told officials that it's for the Centre now to fulfill its assurance to both the states. (Photo: Twitter @TelanganaCMO)

TS withdraws petition in SC on Krisha water sharing as advised by Centre



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India reports its highest single-day death toll of 6,148, fresh cases stand at 94,052

A health worker administers Covishield, Serum Institute of India's version of the AstraZeneca vaccine, during a drive-in vaccination program in Kolkata. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

DU might adopt the CUCET after board exam cancellation, officials report

DU admission process likely to begin from July 15, officials report. (ANI)

Centre places order for 44 cr doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Health workers administer COVID-19 vaccine doses to shopkeepers at a market in Bhopal, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Delhi unlock: Markets, offices to re-open; metro services to resume with conditions

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

Kodakara heist case: Kerala CM says details of probe handed over to ED

The chief Minister said that the SIT is conducting a comprehensive probe into this matter of black money. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham