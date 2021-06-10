India's cumulative vaccination coverage crosses 24-crore mark

A student receives COVID-19 vaccine dose during a special vaccination drive organised by the Karnataka government for the students, who are going abroad for education and employment, in Bengaluru, June 2, 2021. (PTI /Shailendra Bhojak)

New Delhi: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 24 crores, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Thursday.

According to an official release, 33,79,261 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

"A total of 24,27,26,693 vaccine doses have been administered through 33,82,775 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, India reported 94,052 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This is the third consecutive day when less than 1 lakh cases were reported in the country.

"India has been witnessing a continuous fall in the active caseload. The country's active caseload today stands at 11,67,952. The caseload is maintained below 20 lakhs for ten successive days. A net decline of 63,463 is witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now only 4 per cent of the country's total positive cases," the official statement said.

As more people are getting recovered from COVID-19 infection, the ministry informed that India's daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 28th consecutive day.

"1,51,367 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. 57,315 more recoveries were reported during the last 24 hours as compared to the daily new cases," it stated.

According to the official data, out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic 2,76,55,493 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 1,51,367 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

"This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 94.77 per cent, which is showing a sustained increasing trend," the release stated.

With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 20,04,690 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. The Ministry informed that cumulatively India has conducted over 37.21 crore (37,21,98,253) tests so far.

"While on one side testing has been enhanced across the country, a continued decline in weekly case positivity is noticed. The weekly positivity rate is currently at 5.43 per cent while the daily positivity rate stands at 4.69 per cent today. It has remained less than 10 per cent for 17 consecutive days now," it added.