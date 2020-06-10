78th Day Of Lockdown

Maharashtra90787426393289 Tamil Nadu3491418325307 Delhi2994311357874 Gujarat21044143731313 Uttar Pradesh113356669301 Rajasthan112458328255 Madhya Pradesh98496729420 West Bengal89853620415 Karnataka5921260566 Bihar5455277033 Haryana5209180745 Andhra Pradesh5029277577 Jammu and Kashmir4346150648 Telangana39201742148 Odisha3140213311 Assam305110985 Punjab2719216755 Kerala209784817 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura8661921 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3262855 Manipur304640 Puducherry132550 Nagaland127100 Mizoram8810 Arunachal Pradesh5720 Meghalaya43131 Sikkim1330
Nation, Current Affairs

Something to cheer about: In a first, corona recovery cases more than active cases

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC WEB DESK
Published Jun 10, 2020, 3:53 pm IST
Updated Jun 10, 2020, 4:26 pm IST
While the number of active cases stand at 1,33,632, the number of recoveries are at 1,35,206.
Representational image. (PTI)
 Representational image. (PTI)

It is not all gloom for Indians amid the coronavirus pandemic. While there has been a steady rise in the number of positive cases in the last eight days, interestingly with 9,900 cases each day, the last 24 hours has also brought some good news too.

For the first time since India came under the coronavirus attack, the number of recoveries has overtaken the active number of cases. While the number of active cases stand at 1,33,632, the number of recoveries are at 1,35,206.

 

Meanwhile, India stands fifth among the worst-affected countries, after the US, Brazil, Russia and the UK, according to data issued by the Johns Hopkins University.

While the death toll has risen to 7,745, the number of cases has climbed to 2,76,583. India registered 279 fatalities and 9,985 new infections in a period of 24 hours till Wednesday 8 am, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Tags: coronavirus (covid-19), coronavirus cases in india, covid19 india, coronavirus toll, ministry of health and family welfare


