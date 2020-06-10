78th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

274,780

8,852

Recovered

13,416

5,129

Deaths

7,719

241

Maharashtra90787426393289 Tamil Nadu3491418325307 Delhi2994311357874 Gujarat21044143731313 Uttar Pradesh113356669301 Rajasthan112458328255 Madhya Pradesh98496729420 West Bengal89853620415 Karnataka5921260566 Bihar5455277033 Haryana5209180745 Andhra Pradesh5029277577 Jammu and Kashmir4346150648 Telangana39201742148 Odisha3140213311 Assam305110985 Punjab2719216755 Kerala209784817 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura8661921 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3262855 Manipur304640 Puducherry132550 Nagaland127100 Mizoram8810 Arunachal Pradesh5720 Meghalaya43131 Sikkim1330
Nation Current Affairs 10 Jun 2020 Kejriwal relents, sa ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kejriwal relents, says Delhi government will implement L-G's order on hospital beds

PTI
Published Jun 10, 2020, 6:00 pm IST
Updated Jun 10, 2020, 6:00 pm IST
The CM said data shows that COVID-19 cases will significantly increase in Delhi in the coming days.
File image of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
 File image of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said his government will implement Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's order overturning the decision on reservation of Delhi government-run and private hospitals for Delhiites.

Addressing an online media briefing, he said data shows that COVID-19 cases will significantly increase in Delhi in the coming days.

 

Delhi will need 1.5 lakh beds by July 31 once people start coming to the city for treatment from other states, Kejriwal said. He said that out of the 1.5 lakh beds, it is estimated that 80,000 beds will be required for Delhiites.

"We have a big challenge ahead. We all have to fight against COVID-19 together," the chief minister said.

The AAP government will try to make arrangements to provide treatment to all, he said, asking people to make the fight against the novel coronavirus a mass movement. This is not the time to do politics. We all have to fight COVID-19 together, Kejriwal said. 

...
Tags: arvind kejriwal, aap government, delhi coronavirus, l-g anil baijal, coronavirus (covid-19)
Location: India, Delhi, Delhi


