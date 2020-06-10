77th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

267,614

10,770

Recovered

129,226

5,191

Deaths

7,481

261

Maharashtra88529409753169 Tamil Nadu3322917527289 Delhi2893610999812 Gujarat20574189641249 Rajasthan106967754240 Uttar Pradesh105366185275 Madhya Pradesh94016331412 West Bengal81873303396 Karnataka5760251964 Bihar5070240529 Andhra Pradesh4813272075 Haryana4448147428 Jammu and Kashmir4087104835 Telangana36501742137 Odisha2856189411 Punjab2608210651 Assam25666374 Kerala200681417 Uttarakhand135552813 Jharkhand11034907 Chhatisgarh10732664 Tripura8021730 Himachal Pradesh3691636 Chandigarh3022225 Goa126570 Manipur124110 Puducherry90330 Nagaland8000 Arunachal Pradesh3710 Meghalaya33131 Mizoram1710 Sikkim200
Nation Current Affairs 10 Jun 2020 Kejriwal's coro ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kejriwal's corona test negative, Delhi covid cases may touch 5.5L by July

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VINEETA PANDEY
Published Jun 10, 2020, 12:34 am IST
Updated Jun 10, 2020, 12:40 am IST
Delhi may record 44,000 COVID-19 cases by June 15 and it would need 6,600 beds in hospitals
Suspected COVID-19 patients wait to be admitted after being shifted from Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital to LNJP hospital, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in New Delhi. PTI photo
 Suspected COVID-19 patients wait to be admitted after being shifted from Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital to LNJP hospital, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in New Delhi. PTI photo

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's coronavirus test has returned negative.
Delhi, that is witnessing a steep rise in novel coronavirus cases on a daily basis, may by July end have 5.5 lakh cases. Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that going by present doubling rate in the city, which is 12.6 days, Delhi may soon be under the grip of the deadly virus and may need roughly 80,000 beds for patients gasping for breath. Incidentally, World Health Organisation (WHO) too has said that COVID-19 pandemic situation was worsening around the globe.

However, the Central government continues to insist that there was no community transmission of COVID-19 in the city yet.

 

“Delhi may record 44,000 COVID-19 cases by June 15 and it would need 6,600 beds in hospitals. By June 30, there would be one lakh cases of coronavirus in Delhi and we will need 15,000 beds. It is estimated that Delhi will record 2.15 lakh cases by July 15 and 33,000 beds would be required. There might be 5.5 lakh cases by July 31 and Delhi would need 80,000 beds," Mr Sisodia said. He added that in the given scenario, Delhi needs beds and ventilators for its owns residents who may have to scramble for these if people from outside Delhi are allowed to occupy beds in the city.

Delhi recorded 2289 fresh cases taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to close to 30,000 and the death toll to 874 after 113 new fatalities were reported. The recovery rate in Delhi is 37.92 per cent, much below the national average of 48.47 per cent. On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister tested negative for COVID-19 but former Congress leader who has now joined BJP, Jyotiraditya Scindia, tested positive and was admitted to hospital.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain blamed Centre for the spurt in cases of COVID-19 in the city due to flight operations. "Epidemiologically, community transmission is third stage of the infection... In Delhi, of the new cases being reported, in nearly half of the cases, the source of infection is not known," the health minister said.

In Maharashtra, that has reported over 88,000 cases, which is higher than China, on Tuesday, 54-year old Deputy Municipal Commissioner of Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation died of the virus and as per reports, 55 employees of BMC have died due to the virus and close to 2000 are under treatment.

Places like Sikkim and Daman that were so far clear of the virus too have started reporting cases. Fearing fast spread of novel coronovirus due to opening up of public places, Meghalaya government on Tuesday withdrew its earlier order that allowed religious places to reopen doors to devotees from June 14 saying congregations of any kind would have to be avoided for the time being, given the unrelenting rise in COVID-19 cases.

So far 10 cases of COVID-19 have also been detected among the Tibetan community living in India, of which 4 have recovered, 5 are under treatment and 1 has died. According to the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), the few positive cases that have recently surfaced in the Tibetan community were all found to have travel history to red zones, mainly Delhi. CTA has asked its people to help check community transmission in its initial stage. Tibetan Health Department has started door-to-door screening of its persons and is also distributing immunity boosting Tibetan medicines among its 25 settlements throughout India.

India on Tuesday had 9982 fresh cases and 336 new deaths and according to union health ministry total 2,66, 598 cases and 7471 deaths have been reported in the country so far. However, other agencies like Covid19India.org said there were 2,70,876 cases and 7554 deaths in India while John Hopkins said it were 2,68,125 cases and 7487 deaths by Tuesday evening.

The Health ministry has deployed multi-disciplinary central teams to 15 States/UTs that have more than 50districts/municipal bodies witnessing high case load and high spurt of virus, to assist the State Governments by providing technical support for containment and facilitate management of COVID-19 outbreak.

These States/UTs are: Maharashtra (7 districts/municipalities), Telangana (4), Tamil Nadu (7), Rajasthan (5),Assam (6), Haryana (4), Gujarat (3), Karnataka (4), Uttarakhand (3), Madhya Pradesh (5), West Bengal (3), Delhi (3), Bihar (4), Uttar Pradesh (4), and Odisha (5).

...
Tags: coronavirus in delhi, arvind kejriwal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

An auto-rickshaw plies on a road as its services resumed after a gap of over two months following ease of restrictions in the fifth phase of the COVID-19 lockdown, in Chennai. PTI photo

Hotspot Chennai: Tamil Nadu's covid curve keeps climbing

PTI file photo shows students appearing for their Board exams

SSLC exams: Karnataka won't follow Telangana, TN in promoting 10th standard students

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah during 'West Bangal Jan Samvad' virtual rally, at party headquarters in New Delhi. PTI photo

Didi’s Corona Express remark will cause TMC’s exit: Amit Shah

Commuters, not adhering to social distancing norm, board a bus during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. PTI photo

Mumbai covid cases surpass Wuhan, corona positive tally crosses 51K



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hotspot Chennai: Tamil Nadu's covid curve keeps climbing

An auto-rickshaw plies on a road as its services resumed after a gap of over two months following ease of restrictions in the fifth phase of the COVID-19 lockdown, in Chennai. PTI photo

Didi’s Corona Express remark will cause TMC’s exit: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah during 'West Bangal Jan Samvad' virtual rally, at party headquarters in New Delhi. PTI photo

Mumbai covid cases surpass Wuhan, corona positive tally crosses 51K

Commuters, not adhering to social distancing norm, board a bus during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. PTI photo

Jyotiraditya Scindia tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to private hospital

File image of BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (PTI)

BJP accuses AAP of playing politics over L-G overruling Delhi government's decision

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham