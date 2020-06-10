77th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

267,614

10,770

Recovered

129,226

5,191

Deaths

7,481

261

Maharashtra88529409753169 Tamil Nadu3322917527289 Delhi2893610999812 Gujarat20574189641249 Rajasthan106967754240 Uttar Pradesh105366185275 Madhya Pradesh94016331412 West Bengal81873303396 Karnataka5760251964 Bihar5070240529 Andhra Pradesh4813272075 Haryana4448147428 Jammu and Kashmir4087104835 Telangana36501742137 Odisha2856189411 Punjab2608210651 Assam25666374 Kerala200681417 Uttarakhand135552813 Jharkhand11034907 Chhatisgarh10732664 Tripura8021730 Himachal Pradesh3691636 Chandigarh3022225 Goa126570 Manipur124110 Puducherry90330 Nagaland8000 Arunachal Pradesh3710 Meghalaya33131 Mizoram1710 Sikkim200
Hotspot Chennai: Tamil Nadu's covid curve keeps climbing

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | D. SEKAR & M.R. VENKATESH
Published Jun 10, 2020, 12:58 am IST
Updated Jun 10, 2020, 12:58 am IST
People positive for Covid-19 in the State till date consequently took another big leap to 34,914 cases
An auto-rickshaw plies on a road as its services resumed after a gap of over two months following ease of restrictions in the fifth phase of the COVID-19 lockdown, in Chennai. PTI photo
 An auto-rickshaw plies on a road as its services resumed after a gap of over two months following ease of restrictions in the fifth phase of the COVID-19 lockdown, in Chennai. PTI photo

Chennai: In yet another steep day-wise up-climb in persons testing positive for Covid-19, novel coronavirus, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday added 1,685 to its tally, even as 21 deaths confirmed by the Health department on a single day has pushed up the total fatalities due to the virus to 307.

The total number of persons testing positive for Covid-19 in the State till date consequently took another big leap to 34,914 cases, with Chennai alone accounting for 1,242 fresh cases in a dizzy northward ascent.  This is followed by a sizzling high of 158 cases in Chengalpattu, 90 in Thiruvallur and 32 in Kancheepuram, making these four districts a corona hotbed.

 

The only comfort for the authorities is that the number of patients discharged went up by 798 persons, taking their total to 18,325 as on date, against 16,279 active cases throughout Tamil Nadu as on date.  With another spike in Covid-19 positive cases in Chennai, number of containment zones (CZ) has jumped by 70 on a single day from 242 CZS' to 312 CZs'.

Sensing the urgency of the situation, Health Minister, Dr C Vijayabaskar, accompanied by the Health Secretary Dr Beela Rajesh and other officials, clinched a 500-beds Covid hospital facility at the King Institute in Guindy, for treating Covid-19 patients, especially geriatric patients with co-morbidities. It has all facilities including ICU and oxygen pipelines, he said.  

Apart from adding additional beds in the four government medical colleges in Chennai and enlisting the support of more private hospitals for making them Covid-19 isolation and treatment centres, Mr. Vijayabaskar said 300 more beds each were being readied in the Chennai Port Trust old hospital and in the old compound of the historic Egmore Eye hospital.

Chennai alone will be getting 4,900 additional beds and people need not panic, he once again urged as he sought their full cooperation with the government. The Government has also recruited more doctors and para-medics, besides calling for more volunteers to fight Covid-19, he said.

Of the 21 deaths due to coronavirus confirmed today in the State, 12 of the 15 fatalities that took place in government hospitals were of elderly patients with co-morbidities. Only three patients died in government health facilities without co-morbidities, namely directly due to respiratory failure and Covid pneumonia. Among the six others who died in private health facilities, four of those deaths had the co-morbidities tag on the patients.

Tags: coronavirus in chennai, covid cases in tn
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


