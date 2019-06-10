We’ll see brighter India: PM Modi in Tirupati

Tirupati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the BJP-led government at the Centre would meet the expectations of 130 crore Indians and win their hearts by taking up massive welfare programmes that will take the nation on a progressive line to achieve new heights on all fronts in the next five years to come.

Speaking at a party workers’ meeting here on his arrival from Sri Lanka at the conclusion of his two-day foreign trip, the Prime Minister said, “With the huge mandate we got, some people are thinking that expectations and aspirations on the government have been increased manifold. They also wonder that what Modi can do to reach the expectation of the public. While we should see it as a great opportunity, I see it as a guarantee for a brighter India which will see new heights in the years to come.”

Stating that he had confidence in 130 crore people of India, Mr Modi said, “With their contribution and the support they extended towards us, I am confident that we can give a new direction to the country and will take it forward to see new face of development.”