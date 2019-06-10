Cricket World Cup 2019

Students from Andhra Pradesh feature in Telangana Eamcet’s top 10

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJESWARI PASARA & K. KALYAN KRISHNA KUMAR
Published Jun 10, 2019, 12:43 am IST
Updated Jun 10, 2019, 1:00 am IST
Speaking to this newspaper, topper Sri Teja said that he wants to develop artificial intelligence to help the police in cybercrime.
 Kurishetty Ravi Sri Teja

Hyderabad: Kurishetty Ravi Sri Teja from Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district, secured first rank in Engineering in Telangana State. The TS Engineering and Medical Common Entrance test (TS Eamcet) results were declared on Sunday afternoon by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University - Hyderabad (JNTU-H) under the aegis of Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE).

In the Agriculture, Pharmacy and Allied category, Telangana state student Empati Kushwanth from Bhupalapalli bagged the top rank with a score of 97.9473, followed by a Rajahmundry student, D. Kiran Kumar Reddy.

 

Sri Teja, who is also the topper in the Engineering stream, in Andhra Pradesh Engineering and Medical Common Entrance test (AP Eamcet), has secured 150.8091 marks in the TS EAMCET and a weightage of 70.69 was added from the intermediate exams. As a result, he got a combined score of 95.4834 percent. He secured 74.61 marks in Mathematics, 39.64 marks in Physics and 36.54 marks in Chemistry.

Speaking to this newspaper, topper Sri Teja said that he wants to develop artificial intelligence to help the police in cybercrime. He said his dream is to study at IIT in Mumbai or Delhi and later to do an MS in a foreign country and return to work in India. He said that the support of his parents and teachers helped him bag the top ranks in both the states which was surprising and also exciting.

His parents, Naga Venkata Umamaheswara Gupta, a businessman, and Geeta Kumari, a homemaker, are very happy and proud of his achievements. They also added that  their son secured 136th rank in JEE(N) Mains as well with 337 marks out of 360 and is expecting a good rank in JEE Advance, results to be announced on June 14.  Second ranker in Engineering stream, S.S. Hethahavya, is a native of Vijayawada, but did his intermediate in Madhapur in the city. He scored 94.6569 in the combined score in the Eamcet.

He also secured 33rd rank in the JEE Mains and is aiming to grab a seat in IIT Bombay or Delhi to study Computer Science.

When it comes to Agriculture, Pharma and other allied medical streams, Empati Khushwant, from Bhupalpally secured top rank. He aims to be a neurosurgeon. He also secured All India 55th Rank in NEET and 16th rank in JIPMER in the open category.

Speaking to this newspaper, Kushwanth, whose father died in a road accident, said that he attributed his success to his mother, E. Anitha’s hard work.  “After my father expired, my mother did tailoring and educated me. She is the motivation behind my success,” said Kushwanth.

While three out of the top five ranks in the Medical category have been taken by students from AP, Rank 1 and 5 students are from TS.

A total of 2,17,199 candidates registered for the exam, out of which 1,42,210 registered for Engineering (E) stream and 74,989 for Agriculture, Pharmacy and allied streams. Total 1,08,213 candidates qualified out of 1,31,209 in Engineering stream and 63,758 candidates qualified out of 68,550 in the Agriculture and other allied streams of TS Eamcet 2019. Rank cards were made available for the students to download via the website http://eamcet.tsche.ac.in from Sunday onwards.

