Expansion to collapse: DV Sadananda Gowda predicts coalition’s doom

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 10, 2019, 1:32 am IST
Updated Jun 10, 2019, 1:32 am IST
Of the total 34 ministerial positions, the Congress and JD(S) have 22 and 12 slots respectively as per the coalition arrangement.
 H.D. Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: Even as the H.D. Kumaraswamy government in the state gears up for the much awaited cabinet expansion on June 12, some in the BJP including Union Chemicals and Fertilisers minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda are hoping that the filing of vacant cabinet slots will fuel enough dissatisfaction among JD(S) and Congress MLAs to bring the coalition government down.

Two of the three vacant slots are likely to be given to Independent MLAs R. Shankar and H. Nagesh while there is no confirmation about who will bag the third slot.

 

"I feel this expansion will be the foundation stone for the collapse of the government. Everyone knows about the dissatisfaction (in the coalition). I don't want to get involved in their internal fight," Gowda told reporters in response to a question.

"But I feel that this adventure to save (the government), will be the last adventure. The attempt to save themselves will affect them this time," he said.

Mr Kumaraswamy had on Saturday announced that Governor Vajubhai Vala has fixed 11.30 am on June 12 for administering the oath of office to the new ministers.

According to sources, a cabinet rejig is also on the cards after some time, during which a few ministers will be asked to step down and make way for others, mainly those who are dissatisfied.

Of the total 34 ministerial positions, the Congress and JD(S) have 22 and 12 slots respectively as per the coalition arrangement. Three posts are vacant, two of the JD(S) and one of Congress.

