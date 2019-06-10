Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 10 Jun 2019 DMK leader, former P ...
Nation, Current Affairs

DMK leader, former Puducherry CM R V Janakiraman passes away

ANI
Published Jun 10, 2019, 10:36 am IST
Updated Jun 10, 2019, 10:36 am IST
Janakiraman was undergoing treatment at a private hospital for age-related ailments. However, his condition continued to remain critical.
He was elected from Nellithope assembly constituency and served from May 26, 1996, to March 18, 2000, and also was the leader of the opposition from May 2001 to March 2006. (Photo: ANI)
 He was elected from Nellithope assembly constituency and served from May 26, 1996, to March 18, 2000, and also was the leader of the opposition from May 2001 to March 2006. (Photo: ANI)

Puducherry: DMK leader and former chief minister of Puducherry R V Janakiraman passed away in Puducherry on Monday at the age of 79.

Janakiraman was undergoing treatment at a private hospital for age-related ailments. However, his condition continued to remain critical, according to sources.

 

Senior party leaders, including Member of Parliament Kanimozhi, visited him while he was at the hospital.

He was elected from Nellithope assembly constituency and served from May 26, 1996, to March 18, 2000, and also was the leader of the opposition from May 2001 to March 2006.

...
Tags: dmk, r v janakiraman, kanimozhi
Location: India, Puducherry


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Punjab minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu Monday met party president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. (Photo: Twitter/ @sherryontopp)

‘Handed my letter’: Sidhu meets Rahul Gandhi, apprises him of 'situation'

The Meteorological experts have predicted that monsoon will hit Mumbai along with the Konkan region during this period. (Representational Image | PIB)

Cyclone likely to hit Arabian Sea on June 11-12, warns MeT Dept

Kanojia was arrested on Friday evening for allegedly maligning the image of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: Facebook)

Wife of the journalist arrested for post on UP CM moves SC, hearing tomorrow

Some senior party members have hinted that Uttar Pradesh minister Swatantradev Singh, MLCs Vidyasagar Sonkar and Laxman Acharya, and MP Mahesh Sharma are likely replacements for Mahendra Nath Pandey. (Photo: ANI)

Hunt for new UP BJP chief: State minister, MLCs likely contenders



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Steve Jobs would’ve fired everyone regarding Apple 2019 iPhone 11

People are not too fond of the new design of the upcoming Apple iPhone 11. (Photo: Ben Geskin)
 

Meet Amie Schofield who raises an intersex child - Victory

Intersex people are not to be confused with transgender. (Photo: AFP)
 

Miraculous save: 26-year-old Bihar man survives 18 bullet injuries

In a surprising incident, a 26-year-old man from Bihar survived 18 bullet injuries after a seven-hour-long operation. (Representational Image)
 

ICC CWC'19: Twitterati make mockery of Aussies after India’s emphatic 36 run win

From Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli's magnificent batting to Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar's stupendous bowling, fans approved of the Men in Blue's performance against the five-time world champions by unleashing a meme fest on Twitter to show their love and support. (Photo:AP)
 

ICC CWC'19: IND vs AUS; Dhoni removes dagger logo from keeping gloves

Dhoni is an honorary lieutenant colonel in India's Parachute Regiment. (Photo: AFP)
 

This Chennai man is father to 45-HIV positive children

Raj claims that good work gives him great satisfaction, especially when these children refer him as 'Appa". (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Warm morning in Delhi, heatwave to continue throughout day

On Sunday, the minimum temperature recorded was 27.2 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature settled at 43.8 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average. (Representational Image)

Over 500 men try to force women dancers to strip at cultural event in Assam, 2 held

The two men, Shahrukh Khan and Subahan Khan, were arrested on Sunday after a case was filed on the basis of a complaint registered by the cultural troupe against the organisers of the programme, which was held at a village under Chaygaon Police Station limits. (Representational Image)

4 men thrashed, forced to drink urine on suspicion of cow smuggling in Haryana

On receiving a phone call on Sunday, police reached the spot and rescued the men from villagers. The injured men were immediately taken to the hospital. (Representational Image)

‘Rape of minor is rape,’ says UP minister, questions rape cases of married woman

Tiwari also said that whenever an incident of rape takes place, 'the chief minister himself takes cognizance and strict action is initiated against the guilty.' (Photo: Facebook)

BJP using MHA for 'political conspiracy': TMC's Partha Chatterjee

'Two days back, in Gangarampur, they had hit police officials. BJP leaders sitting in Delhi and are not understanding the situation of the state,' Chatterjee said. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham