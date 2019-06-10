DMK leader, former Puducherry CM R V Janakiraman passes away

He was elected from Nellithope assembly constituency and served from May 26, 1996, to March 18, 2000, and also was the leader of the opposition from May 2001 to March 2006. (Photo: ANI)

Puducherry: DMK leader and former chief minister of Puducherry R V Janakiraman passed away in Puducherry on Monday at the age of 79.

Janakiraman was undergoing treatment at a private hospital for age-related ailments. However, his condition continued to remain critical, according to sources.

Senior party leaders, including Member of Parliament Kanimozhi, visited him while he was at the hospital.

He was elected from Nellithope assembly constituency and served from May 26, 1996, to March 18, 2000, and also was the leader of the opposition from May 2001 to March 2006.