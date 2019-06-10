Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 10 Jun 2019 Day 7: An-32 is stil ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Day 7: An-32 is still missing

PTI
Published Jun 10, 2019, 1:00 am IST
Updated Jun 10, 2019, 1:46 am IST
Ground troops continued their search for the missing aircraft in the mountainous area for the seventh consecutive day.
The Russian-origin AN-32 aircraft with 13 people on board lost contact on Monday afternoon after taking off from Jorhat in Assam for Menchuka advanced landing ground near the border with China.(Representational image)
 The Russian-origin AN-32 aircraft with 13 people on board lost contact on Monday afternoon after taking off from Jorhat in Assam for Menchuka advanced landing ground near the border with China.(Representational image)

New Delhi/Itanagar: The aerial search operation to trace a missing transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force could not be undertaken for the second consecutive day on Sunday due to bad weather in remote Mechuka in Arunachal Pradesh.

Ground troops continued their search for the missing aircraft in the mountainous area for the seventh consecutive day.

 

“No search and rescue operation could take place on Sunday due to bad weather and low clouds,” a Shillong-based spokes-person of the Indian Air Force said.

He said a fleet of helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicle and C-130J aircraft had taken to the skies but they landed back due to rain and poor weather. The aerial search operation could not take place on Saturday as well.

The Russian-origin AN-32 aircraft with 13 people on board lost contact on Monday afternoon after taking off from Jorhat in Assam for Menchuka advanced landing ground near the border with China.

The IAF had launched a search operation in and around Menchuka hours after the aircraft went missing. A total of eight aircrew and five passengers were on board the aircraft.

“The ground teams have made considerable headway into the search area, which has been progressively expanded based on inputs from multiple sources. Search on ground will continue through the night,” an IAF official said in Delhi.

The IAF on Saturday announced a reward of `5 lakh to anyone providing information about location of the AN-32 transport aircraft.

On Saturday, Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa reviewed the overall search operation at a high-level meeting in Assam's Jorhat air base.

He also interacted with families of the officers and airmen who were on board the aircraft.

The assets deployed for the operation included Sukhoi-30 aircraft in addition to a fleet of C-130J and AN-32 planes and Mi-17 and ALH helicopters.

The ground forces included troops from the Army, Indo Tibetan Border Police and state police.

The IAF has been regularly updating the families of all air warriors on board the aircraft about the rescue operation.

The Indian Navy’s P-8I aircraft was deployed earlier this week as it has electro-optical and infra-red sensors which could be helpful in the search operation.

IAF officials said Isro’s Cartosat and RISAT satellites are taking images of the area around Menchuka to help the rescuers find the plane.

...
Tags: indian air force, an-32, aircraft
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

(Duckbill books, Chennai)

Chennai: A single parent child’s trauma well brought out

The three soldiers are seen enjoying themselves showing to the camera how they use hammers to break up their food before cooking it on gas - the eggs, fruit juice, potatoes, ginger and even tomatoes. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab | @IMA.Dehradun.Uk)

Hammers can’t break Siachen eggs and twitterati love it

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University

India tops world jackfruits production: TNAU vice-chancellor

Potholes near NGV complex on 80 Feet Road in Koramangala (Photo: DC)

Monumental neglect on K’mangala 80 Ft Rd



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ICC CWC'19: IND vs AUS; Dhoni removes dagger logo from keeping gloves

Dhoni is an honorary lieutenant colonel in India's Parachute Regiment. (Photo: AFP)
 

This Chennai man is father to 45-HIV positive children

Raj claims that good work gives him great satisfaction, especially when these children refer him as 'Appa". (Photo: ANI)
 

Watch: Jawans in Siachen battle minus 70 degree cold, struggle with food

In a video that has gone viral, a few soldiers posted in Siachen demonstrate how hard it is for them to cook or consume food in the extremely cold weather conditions. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab | @IMA.Dehradun.Uk)
 

ICC World Cup 2019: Mahesh Babu to enjoy India vs Australia live match with family

Mahesh Babu with family.
 

ICC World Cup 2019: Australia vs India; DC's Dream11 Prediction

Australia's batting lineup will be led by David Warner and Steve Smith. (Photo:Cricket World Cup/Twitter)
 

ICC CWC'19: Coach Ottis Gibson opens up on ABD’s retirement controversy; watch video

Gibson spoke to De Villiers just before the South African World Cup Squad was announced. (Photo:AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hammers can’t break Siachen eggs and twitterati love it

The three soldiers are seen enjoying themselves showing to the camera how they use hammers to break up their food before cooking it on gas - the eggs, fruit juice, potatoes, ginger and even tomatoes. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab | @IMA.Dehradun.Uk)

India tops world jackfruits production: TNAU vice-chancellor

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University

Tiruvarur: Tributes to ‘Nel’ Jayaraman at national paddy festival

State Food Minister R. Kamaraj distributes participation certificates to the participants of the 13th national paddy festival at Thiruthuraipoondi.(Photo: DC)

Chennai: Sterlite brings drinking water to villages

A total of 1,400 families is being covered so far - the project, launched on April 11, aims to cover 20 villages and ultimately provide drinking water to 5,000 families, a company release stated. Stainless steel tankers with a capacity ranging from 2,500 to 6,000 litres will collect potable drinking water from ISI-licensed drinking water plants and supply it to the villages on alternate days. (Representational Image)

Tirupur hub for WTO-compliant sops

Garment factory in Tirupur
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham