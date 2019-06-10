Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Current Affairs

Centre tells West Bengal to keep peace over violence

The advisory came a day after Basirhat clash that killed five people on Saturday.
New Delhi: The Central government on Sunday sent an advisory to West Bengal government expressing “deep concern” over continuing violence in the state. The advisory came a day after Basirhat clash that killed five people on Saturday.

In an advisory to the West Bengal government, the ministry of home affairs has also asked it to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquillity.

 

“The unabated violence  over the past weeks appears to be a failure on the part of the law enforcement machinery of the state to maintain the rule of law and inspire confidence among people,” the advisory said.

The Central government expressed “deep concern” over continuing violence in West Bengal even after the general elections, an MHA official said.

It was “strongly advised” to ensure that all necessary measures are taken to maintain law and order, peace and  public tranquillity, the advisory said.

“It is also requested to take strict action against  officials found delinquent in discharge of their duty,” the advisory said. According to the MHA, the latest reports indicated that five persons were killed on Saturday in post-poll clashes in North 24 Parganas district. Earlier too, there have been reports of violence in which people lost lives in various parts of West Bengal, the official said, quoting the advisory.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi is also expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Monday to discuss internal issues of the state, including the law and order situation. The Union Home ministry had on Saturday night also sought a report from the Bengal government on the violence in

Basirhat after BJP national executive member Mukul Roy informed home minister Amit

Shah about the clashes. The Governor may also discuss the Sandeshkhali incident in North 24-Parganas with the Prime Minister.

