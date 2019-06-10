Bhopal: Minor raped, killed; 6 COPS suspended

Bhopal: The body of an eight-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped, was found near a drain in Bhopal on Sunday, police said. Preliminary investigations revealed she died of strangulation after being raped, an officer said. Six police officials have been suspended for dereliction of duty and a reward of Rs 20,000 has been declared for providing information to nab the accused, officials said. The girl had ventured out of her house in Kamla Nagar area around 8 pm on Saturday to buy something.

When she did not return, her family members approached the police that night, an officer said. Inspector General Yogesh Deshmukh said that the police searched for the girl in the night and her body was found near a drain in the same area around 5 am on Sunday.

According to an initial post mortem report, the girl “died of strangulation after rape”, Addl. SP of Police Akhil Patel said. “We are waiting for a detailed report. We have identified an accused and a team has launched a search for him.” A constable was suspended after the girl's family alleged that the police did not act on their complaint.