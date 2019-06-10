Cricket World Cup 2019

AP govt cuts short Chandrababu Naidu’s security cover

Sources told this newspaper that a component of the local police — advance pilots who used to lead Mr Naidu’s convoy — has been withdrawn recently.
Hyderabad: A component of the security cover enjoyed by former AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, during his convoy movement, has been withdrawn by the Intelligence Security Wing. Mr Naidu, however, continues to enjoy Z+ category security and also has members of the elite National Security Guards or the Black Cats guarding him.

Sources told this newspaper that a component of the local police — advance pilots who used to lead Mr Naidu’s convoy — has been withdrawn recently.

 

“'Since he (Mr Naidu) is no more the Chief Minister, certain protocols he was enjoying as CM, has been removed, like the advance pilot. The advance pilots have now been provided to new Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” sources said.

“It is not downgrading of his security. We go strictly by the Blue book (which lays down the security guidelines for VVIPs),” a senior police official said.

Sources said that the Security Review Commi-ttee would soon convene a meeting to review the security cover given to the MLAs of both ruling and Opposition parties and take a call on whether to retain the existing security cover or downsize it, depending on the threat perception faced by them.

