Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 10 Jun 2019 After Kerala, Telang ...
Nation, Current Affairs

After Kerala, Telangana to bring in Special Road Safety Bill

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Jun 10, 2019, 12:53 am IST
Updated Jun 10, 2019, 12:53 am IST
Bill likely to be introduced in next Budget Session.
Telangana government logo
 Telangana government logo

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government will enact a special law on road safety to prevent road accidents by mandating certain standards in the construction of highways and maintenance of safety and preventive features.

The government plans to introduce the Special Road Safety Bill in the forthcoming budget session of the Assembly. When it is passed, Telangana state will be the second after Kerala to have a road safety law.  An official of the transport department said that a draft of the bill was under examination by the law department.

 

Sources said the new act mainly aimed at coordinating efforts between roads and buildings, medical and health and traffic police departments, right from construction of the road to maintaining safety standards to preventing accidents and participating in rescue operations if there is any eventuality.

The official said that after the introduction of the new law, the job of the roads and buildings department would not just be to construct roads but also take care of regulation of traffic on the state and national highways and enforcement of traffic laws. The new law stipulates deployment of mobile squads on highways to regulate traffic and ensure that motorists adhere to speed limits.

The official said the Union transport ministry had constituted a committee headed by a retired judge of the Supreme Court, which recently conducted a meeting with chief secretaries and secretaries of transport departments of all states to discuss measures to reduce road accidents by at least 50 per cent. The committee asked state governments to submit reports within three months on the steps being taken to maintain safety standards.

The official said that about 5,000 people were killed in road accidents in the state every year. To reduce the numbers, police had identified accident-prone areas on highways and were taking preventive measures. ‘Black spots’, where accidents could occur, are also being rectified in urban areas.

...
Tags: telangana state government
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

(Duckbill books, Chennai)

Chennai: A single parent child’s trauma well brought out

The three soldiers are seen enjoying themselves showing to the camera how they use hammers to break up their food before cooking it on gas - the eggs, fruit juice, potatoes, ginger and even tomatoes. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab | @IMA.Dehradun.Uk)

Hammers can’t break Siachen eggs and twitterati love it

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University

India tops world jackfruits production: TNAU vice-chancellor

Potholes near NGV complex on 80 Feet Road in Koramangala (Photo: DC)

Monumental neglect on K’mangala 80 Ft Rd



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ICC CWC'19: IND vs AUS; Dhoni removes dagger logo from keeping gloves

Dhoni is an honorary lieutenant colonel in India's Parachute Regiment. (Photo: AFP)
 

This Chennai man is father to 45-HIV positive children

Raj claims that good work gives him great satisfaction, especially when these children refer him as 'Appa". (Photo: ANI)
 

Watch: Jawans in Siachen battle minus 70 degree cold, struggle with food

In a video that has gone viral, a few soldiers posted in Siachen demonstrate how hard it is for them to cook or consume food in the extremely cold weather conditions. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab | @IMA.Dehradun.Uk)
 

ICC World Cup 2019: Mahesh Babu to enjoy India vs Australia live match with family

Mahesh Babu with family.
 

ICC World Cup 2019: Australia vs India; DC's Dream11 Prediction

Australia's batting lineup will be led by David Warner and Steve Smith. (Photo:Cricket World Cup/Twitter)
 

ICC CWC'19: Coach Ottis Gibson opens up on ABD’s retirement controversy; watch video

Gibson spoke to De Villiers just before the South African World Cup Squad was announced. (Photo:AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: ISC, CBSE students can’t check results

For all the students who could not get their rank cards, TS Eamcet coordinators would generate another link and would ask students to upload their marks list of intermediate or plus two, through which, a 25 percent weightage would be taken and added to the Eamcet score, after which a combined score is released. However, due to lack of the plus-two score of these students, their results were held up. (Representational Image)

Students from Andhra Pradesh feature in Telangana Eamcet’s top 10

Kurishetty Ravi Sri Teja

Hyderabad: City lab’s reports help solve 243 meat cases

The largest number of samples the Centre has received is from Madhya Pradesh, followed by Karnataka, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. In one case reported from Hyderabad, the centre's report helped solve the curious case of ‘no dog meat’ served at Shah Ghouse Hotel. (Representational Picture)

Payal Tadvi suicide case: NCST asks Mumbai police officials to expedite probe

Tadvi, 26, a second-year gynaecology student of TN Topiwala National Medical College, allegedly committed suicide in her hostel room on May 22. (Photo: File)

Bengal police stop BJP leaders from taking bodies of workers to party office

The deaths took place on Saturday during a clash between workers of the two parties in the city of North 24 Parganas. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham