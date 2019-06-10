Cricket World Cup 2019

8 killed after ambulance collides with lorry in Kerala's Palakkad

ANI
Published Jun 10, 2019, 9:03 am IST
Updated Jun 10, 2019, 9:03 am IST
The people in the ambulance were being taken to a hospital in Palakkad after their car met with an accident earlier.
One of the passengers in the ambulance and lorry driver sustained injuries and been shifted to the hospital. (Photo: ANI)
Palakkad: At least eight people died after an ambulance they were travelling in rammed into a lorry in Palakkad city of Kerala.

The incident took place on Sunday. The people in the ambulance were being taken to a hospital in Palakkad after their car met with an accident earlier.

 

According to the police, the group had gone on a trip to Nelliyampathy in a car. On the way, their car met with an accident.

They sustained minor injuries and were administered first aid at the primary health centre in Nenmara. Following this, they were being taken to the Palakkad district hospital when the second accident took place.

One of the passengers in the ambulance and lorry driver sustained injuries and been shifted to the hospital.

...
