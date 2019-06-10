Cricket World Cup 2019

4 men thrashed, forced to drink urine on suspicion of cow smuggling in Haryana

ANI
Published Jun 10, 2019, 10:09 am IST
Updated Jun 10, 2019, 10:09 am IST
Police have registered a case against all four men for allegedly smuggling cow.
On receiving a phone call on Sunday, police reached the spot and rescued the men from villagers. The injured men were immediately taken to the hospital. (Representational Image)
Fatehabad: Four men were allegedly thrashed by locals and forced to drink urine in Dayor village of Fatehabad on the suspicion of cow smuggling.

On receiving a phone call on Sunday, police reached the spot and rescued the men from villagers. The injured men were immediately taken to the hospital.

 

The seized carcass of a cow and a calf was sent for post-mortem.

Additional SHO, Surajmal told ANI, "We had received a phone call. When we reached there, we found the carcass of a cow and a calf and a cowhide, we also found four men along with these."

"A scuffle had erupted between villagers and these men. The carcasses and hide were seized by police and the four men were admitted to a hospital. Postmortem of the cow and calf have been done. A case registered against the four men and further investigation in the matter is underway," he added.

However, the injured men were claiming that they work to dump dead and decayed animals. One of the men said, "We were thrashed by locals. They removed our clothes and thrashed us with sticks. They also try to put urine in our mouth. They were nearly 30 people. They accused us of killing cows. We have not killed any cow. Our work is to dump the dead cows."

Investigation in the matter is underway.

