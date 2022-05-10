Nation Current Affairs 10 May 2022 Report finds state h ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Report finds state has few health centres

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TUSHAR KAUSHIK
Published May 10, 2022, 1:49 am IST
Updated May 10, 2022, 1:49 am IST
CHCs and PHCs in Telangana is 53 per cent and 12 per cent less than the required numbers, as per the Rural Health Statistics 2020-21 report
File photo of a child getting vaccine at a local PHC. (Photo: DC)
Hyderabad: The presence of Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in Telangana is 53 per cent and 12 per cent less than the required numbers, respectively, as per the Rural Health Statistics 2020-21 report.

The report also highlighted the shortages of surgeons, pharmacists and specialists in rural health centres. However, there are “surplus numbers of doctors, ANMs and nursing staff,” it claimed.

 

The report was released by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday. It noted that as on March 31, 2021, 180 CHCs were deemed to be required in the state, whereas there were only 85, a shortfall of 95 CHCs, or a 53 per cent shortage. Similarly, while 721 PHCs were required, there were only 636, a shortfall of 85 PHCs or a 12 per cent shortage.

At the national level, there existed a 29 per cent shortfall in the number of PHCs, 35 per cent in CHCs and 24 per cent in the number of sub-centres.

The number of sub-centres, however, is above the required number. Sub-centres are smaller than PHCs or CHCs and typically cater to a population of about 5,000. With a requirement of 4,419 sub-centres, there are 4,744 of them in TS.

 

There exist an overall shortage of 82 specialists in CHCs. With 32 surgeons deployed at CHCs, the figure is short by 53 – against the required 85. Lab technicians and pharmacists fall short by 74 and 279 at PHCs and CHCs respectively. “While 85 eye surgeons are needed, there are only 25 in CHCs.”

However, there are some good vis-à-vis the state’s rural health centres. “The number of doctors at PHCs is nearly double the requirement. While 636 doctors are deemed as the requirement (one for each of the 636 PHCs), Telangana has 1,213 of them. The numbers of obstetricians and gynaecologists, nursing staff and health workers/ANMs are also surplus.”

 

Tags: community health centres, primary health centres, rural health statistics, union health minister mansukh mandaviya
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


