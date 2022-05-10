Parents seek online admissions for Intermediate

Parents have been urging the government to carry out intermediate admissions online during the 2022-23 academic year. (Representational Photo:PTI)

Nellore: Parents have been urging the government to carry out intermediate admissions online during the 2022-23 academic year, in order to end the fleecing by private institutions.

They have also requested the government to promulgate an ordinance implementing reservations in corporate colleges and preventing them from charging huge sums as fees.

Speaking on behalf of the parents, the Parents Association Andhra Pradesh convener Sikharam Narahari welcomed the GOs on the collection of fees and the government's decision to establish a Parirakshna Commission to keep a tab on charging excess fees from students.

Lamenting the failure of the officials in explaining the loot by corporate colleges – “after diluting the GOs” when the latter approached the high court -- Narahari appealed to chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy to intervene.

He underlined the need to implement GO-1, RTE-2009 in all the corporate and private institutions. He also urged the CM to take up the intermediate course admissions online from the next academic year.

Narahari sought action against the colleges offering coaching for JEE Mains, Advance, NEET and Eamcet without permission.

Referring to GO 53 and 54 released to curb the corporate colleges from charging heavy fees, he underlined the need for an ordinance or a special legislation by the assembly to put an end to the menace.

Narahari said they have sent representations on the issue to the CM, the education minister, principal secretary to education and secretary to Intermediate Board among others.