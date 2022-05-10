Loudspeaker row: Sri Ram Sene chief plans to move contempt petition against CM Bommai

Mangaluru: Sri Rama Sene founder Pramod Muthalik will seek legal opinion regarding filing of contempt petition against Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra for failure in enforcing the court order on use of loudspeakers.

The Hindu outfit has initiated a Bhajan campaign urging the state government to remove loudspeakers installed at mosques.

“We had started the campaign and will continue it. It is understood that the government has given deadline of 15 days for the removal of loudspeakers. But, there is nothing in writing. It might be just an assurance. We want the government to act. Hence, we intend to file a contempt petition,” Pramod Muthalik told Deccan Chronicle.

“The Court order is very clear. But the state government is not implementing it. I will have discussions with lawyers on filing the contempt petition,” he said.

“We also want to file contempt of court petition against the Chief Secretary and the Deputy Commissioners of all the districts as they have failed in enforcing the court order. We will discuss the matter during the meeting of Sri Rama Sene to be held at Bengaluru on May 11,” he added.

The Hindutva groups mounting their campaign against loudspeakers in mosques while chief minister Bommai said that the onus of implementing the court order lay with police officers of the rank of DySP.