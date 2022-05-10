Nation Current Affairs 10 May 2022 Jagan calls for deve ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Jagan calls for developing model MIG layout in every Assembly segment in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 10, 2022, 12:53 am IST
Updated May 10, 2022, 12:53 am IST
Officials told the Chief Minister that 6,791 acres of land was identified in 82 urban Assembly segments for setting up MIG layouts
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)
 Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy called for developing a model layout for the middle-income group (MIG) in every Assembly segment under the Jagananna Smart Township programme.

The CM underscored the importance to develop the layouts for the middle-income group people in compliance with norms and standards and ensuring that the land had clear titles and there were no legal disputes.

 

He was speaking at a review on the municipal administration and urban development department with minister Adimulapu Suresh and top officials, at his camp office here on Monday,

Officials told the Chief Minister that 6,791 acres of land was identified in 82 urban Assembly segments for setting up MIG layouts. Works were in progress in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Guntur, Kadapa, Kurnool, Sri Satya Sai and Tirupati districts on 864.29 acres. The layouts would be ready by the end of May.

The CM inquired about the progress of works in the Amaravati capital region. The officials informed him that the Karakatta road widening was going on at a fast pace and electric poles on either side had been removed.

 

They said that construction of access roads were being taken up and construction of official quarters for MLAs, MLCs and IAS offices was in progress.

The CM asked for details of the Visakha Metro Rail Project and discussed its funding. He asked for a comprehensive report with details on design of coaches and amenities at the stations as the project was proposed to be taken up at a length of nearly 75 km.

The CM felt the need to set up as many Jagananna Mahila Marts as possible for the benefit of the women to realise financial self-sustenance. He directed officials to extend all requisite support from the government to the SHG women.

 

Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted more attention to be paid to ‘Clean Andhra Pradesh’ by bringing about awareness on domestic separation of dry and wet garbage. Officials said 1.12 crore garbage boxes had been distributed so far, and another eight lakh boxes would be handed over by the month-end.

They said that in addition to 2,426 autorickshaws in the programme, 1,123 e-autorickshaws were to be pressed into service by the end of May. Garbage transfer stations would be set up by the end of December.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure supply of potable water to every house by keeping a close watch on supply. On TIDCO houses, the officials informed the CM that they were providing all requisite basic amenities and said Rs 5,550 crore had been spent in the last three years.

 

The CM ordered for developing roads to be pothole-free in all municipal corporations and municipalities under the Nadu-Nadu programme in the state by the time the monsoon hit in June.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, mig layouts
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Over 7,000 field assistants working for MNREGA await posting even two months after CM KCR promised their reinstatement in jobs. (Representational Photo:DC)

7K field assistants don’t get back jobs

File photo of a child getting vaccine at a local PHC. (Photo: DC)

Report finds state has few health centres

The police also found drunken driving was the reason for the ghastly mishap. — Representatoinal image/DC

Modi: Rs 2 lakh aid for each of kin of Kamareddy crash

General Manoj Pande. (PTI Photo)

Army chief: China’s intent is to prolong border issue



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rajnath asks BRO to ensure faster infrastructure development in border areas

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh releases softwares and publications of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on its 63rd Raising Day, in New Delhi, May 7, 2022. Also seen are Defence MoS Ajay Bhatt, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar and Director General Border Roads Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry. (PTI)

Puducherry: DMK protests against 'Hindi imposition' in JIPMER

Slogans 'condemning' the circular issued by JIPMER on the use of Hindi in all circulars and records and communications were raised by the protestors including some local youth. (Image: https://jipmer.edu.in/)

SC refuses to entertain CPI(M)'s plea against demolition drive in Shaheen Bagh

A security persoonel during an anti-encroachment drive by Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi, Monday, May 9, 2022. (PTI)

Severe cyclone Asani rages in Bay of Bengal; Odisha plans evacuation

The Odisha government on Monday planned evacuation of people residing in four coastal districts. (PTI)

Hanuman Chalisa row: Rana couple granted bail by Mumbai court

Navneet Rana and her MLA-husband Ravi Rana (ANI file image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->