Jagan calls for developing model MIG layout in every Assembly segment in AP

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy called for developing a model layout for the middle-income group (MIG) in every Assembly segment under the Jagananna Smart Township programme.

The CM underscored the importance to develop the layouts for the middle-income group people in compliance with norms and standards and ensuring that the land had clear titles and there were no legal disputes.

He was speaking at a review on the municipal administration and urban development department with minister Adimulapu Suresh and top officials, at his camp office here on Monday,

Officials told the Chief Minister that 6,791 acres of land was identified in 82 urban Assembly segments for setting up MIG layouts. Works were in progress in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Guntur, Kadapa, Kurnool, Sri Satya Sai and Tirupati districts on 864.29 acres. The layouts would be ready by the end of May.

The CM inquired about the progress of works in the Amaravati capital region. The officials informed him that the Karakatta road widening was going on at a fast pace and electric poles on either side had been removed.

They said that construction of access roads were being taken up and construction of official quarters for MLAs, MLCs and IAS offices was in progress.

The CM asked for details of the Visakha Metro Rail Project and discussed its funding. He asked for a comprehensive report with details on design of coaches and amenities at the stations as the project was proposed to be taken up at a length of nearly 75 km.

The CM felt the need to set up as many Jagananna Mahila Marts as possible for the benefit of the women to realise financial self-sustenance. He directed officials to extend all requisite support from the government to the SHG women.

Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted more attention to be paid to ‘Clean Andhra Pradesh’ by bringing about awareness on domestic separation of dry and wet garbage. Officials said 1.12 crore garbage boxes had been distributed so far, and another eight lakh boxes would be handed over by the month-end.

They said that in addition to 2,426 autorickshaws in the programme, 1,123 e-autorickshaws were to be pressed into service by the end of May. Garbage transfer stations would be set up by the end of December.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure supply of potable water to every house by keeping a close watch on supply. On TIDCO houses, the officials informed the CM that they were providing all requisite basic amenities and said Rs 5,550 crore had been spent in the last three years.

The CM ordered for developing roads to be pothole-free in all municipal corporations and municipalities under the Nadu-Nadu programme in the state by the time the monsoon hit in June.