Intermediate student dies of cardiac arrest at exam centre

Nellore: In a sad incident, an eighteen-year-old Intermediate second-year student died of cardiac arrest shortly before appearing for the examination at DRW College in Gudur town of Tirupati district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased Yekollu Venkata Sateesh belonged to Sydapuram mandal and studied at Sri Swarnandhra Bharati Junior College in Gudur rural limits.

Sateesh came to the exam centre around 7.30 am to take the English exam conducted by the Intermediate board. “After a police frisk at the main entrance, he moved ahead. Before entering the exam hall, he complained of chest pain to a constable on duty. The constable advised him to sit and relax for a while,” police said.

The police said they immediately called 108 Ambulance service but did not wait for it to arrive. Sensing the emergency situation, the constable borrowed the car of the chief examiner and rushed Sateesh to the government hospital.

“Sateesh was talking to the constable for some time, but breathed his last before reaching the hospital that was a kilometre away from the college. Doctors declared him 'brought dead',” CI Nageswaramma said.

She said Sateesh had a hole in the heart since childhood and he had undergone heart surgery six years ago at SVIMS Hospital in Tirupati. “He was visiting the hospital once in six months for checkup and using medicines. He hails from a farmer’s family that also has a daughter, who is elder to him,” the CI said.