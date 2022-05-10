Nation Current Affairs 10 May 2022 Intermediate student ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Intermediate student dies of cardiac arrest at exam centre

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 10, 2022, 11:43 pm IST
Updated May 10, 2022, 11:43 pm IST
Venkata Sateesh underwent heart surgery six years ago
An eighteen-year-old Intermediate second-year student died of cardiac arrest shortly before appearing for the examination at DRW College in Gudur town of Tirupati district. (Photo: Pixabay)
 An eighteen-year-old Intermediate second-year student died of cardiac arrest shortly before appearing for the examination at DRW College in Gudur town of Tirupati district. (Photo: Pixabay)

Nellore: In a sad incident, an eighteen-year-old Intermediate second-year student died of cardiac arrest shortly before appearing for the examination at DRW College in Gudur town of Tirupati district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased Yekollu Venkata Sateesh belonged to Sydapuram mandal and studied at Sri Swarnandhra Bharati Junior College in Gudur rural limits.

 

Sateesh came to the exam centre around 7.30 am to take the English exam conducted by the Intermediate board. “After a police frisk at the main entrance, he moved ahead. Before entering the exam hall, he complained of chest pain to a constable on duty. The constable advised him to sit and relax for a while,” police said.

The police said they immediately called 108 Ambulance service but did not wait for it to arrive. Sensing the emergency situation, the constable borrowed the car of the chief examiner and rushed Sateesh to the government hospital.

 

“Sateesh was talking to the constable for some time, but breathed his last before reaching the hospital that was a kilometre away from the college. Doctors declared him 'brought dead',” CI Nageswaramma said.

She said Sateesh had a hole in the heart since childhood and he had undergone heart surgery six years ago at SVIMS Hospital in Tirupati. “He was visiting the hospital once in six months for checkup and using medicines. He hails from a farmer’s family that also has a daughter, who is elder to him,” the CI said.

 

...
Tags: intermediate student, heart surgery
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore


Latest From Nation

He had created fake accounts on WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram in the name and photo of ASI Srinivas of Two Town police station in Karimnagar. In reality, the ASI had passed away. — Representational image/AFP

Disabled harasses girls using fake police identity

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, Indian music composer and santoor player, passes away in Mumbai, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. He was 84. (PTI Photo)

Shivkumar Sharma, the santoor king, dies at 84

Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station. (DC file photo)

4-yr-old boy missing from MGBS

BJP Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar at Tommidi Rekula village in Ranga Reddy district on Tuesday. — DC

Bandi: Shah visit to change TS politics



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hold consultations with states on issue of identification of minorities: SC to Centre

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Right-wing group recites Hanuman Chalisa outside Qutub Minar; 30 detained

Members of right-wing organisations recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the Qutub Minar demanding to rename the monument as 'Vishnu Stambh', in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (PTI)

Bulldozers reach Delhi's New Friends Colony, day after Shaheen Bagh stir

A bulldozer razes an illegal structure during an anti-encroachment drive by the MCD at the New Friends Colony, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

Confident AFSPA will soon be revoked from entire Assam: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inspects the parade during a special programme for the presentation prestigious President’s Colours to the Assam Police, in Guwahati, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (PTI)

Increase in death registration in 2020 not entirely due to Covid fatalities: VK Paul

Niti Aayog member VK Paul (PTI file image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->