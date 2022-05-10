First of its kind health survey in Rajanna Sircilla district

The government has started the e-health profile, the first of its kind in the country, as a pilot project in Sircilla and Mulugu districts. (Representational Photo:PTI)

Sircilla: Medical and health officials have gathered data from a large number of people for the comprehensive health survey under the government's 'e-health profile' in Rajanna Sircilla district.

After the survey, individuals will be given smart health cards through which their health condition can easily be accessed for providing immediate medical services, said collector Anurag Jayanti.

After the survey, individuals will be given smart health cards through which their health condition can easily be accessed for providing immediate medical services, said collector Anurag Jayanti.

The project has two modules —a public health component and a hospital automation module. It envisages the development of electronic health records (EHR) of the people, automation of all government healthcare institutions along with integration of electronic demographic databases.

Under the project, the data of all individuals over the age of 18 years such as their height, weight, gender, blood group, percentage of haemoglobin, blood pressure, diabetes, problems to the eyes, kidneys, liver, heart will be collected along with the details of chronic diseases of family members.

Health officials have formed 203 teams, each having an auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) and two ASHA along with 84 nursing students.

Rajanna Sircilla district has a population of 4.22 lakh in 13 mandals and 15 health centres. Excluding those who have moved out, the adult population is estimated at 3.6 lakh. Of this, 2.4 lakh individuals have been surveyed.

With the initiative of IT minister K.T. Rama Rao, Rs 30 crore was sanctioned to purchase modern equipment. About 6,000 blood samples are tested every day and the data loaded online with due security measures.

The officials are also using the services of diagnostic centres of Siddipet and Karimnagar districts for conducting the tests and have deployed 26 special vehicles to transport samples.

District collector Anurag Jayanti said that the survey is expected to be completed by May 20. The e-health profile would provide readymade personal data for individuals during emergency medical situations. Besides, the availability of health data would help health authorities evolve district-specific health plans, collector Jayanti said.