Nation Current Affairs 10 May 2022 Data on Covid beds u ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Data on Covid beds unchanged for weeks

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TUSHAR KAUSHIK
Published May 10, 2022, 7:49 am IST
Updated May 10, 2022, 8:41 am IST
Every day, from April 6 to 28, data on the number of occupied beds remained unchanged
When asked about the lack of update, director of public health Dr G. Srinivasa Rao said the reason for the same was that no patients were being admitted to hospitals. (Representational image: PTI)
 When asked about the lack of update, director of public health Dr G. Srinivasa Rao said the reason for the same was that no patients were being admitted to hospitals. (Representational image: PTI)

HYDERABAD: The health department has not been updating the data on the number of beds occupied by Covid patients in its daily bulletin on Covid-19.

Experts say the government needs to update the data frequently to be prepared for any eventuality. Every day, from April 6 to 28, data on the number of occupied beds remained unchanged.

 

On all these days, the bulletin showed that three beds in government hospitals and 22 in private hospitals were occupied by Covid patients. On April 29, when this correspondent brought this to the notice of the office of director of public health, Telangana, the data was immediately updated in that day’s bulletin itself, which showed that seven government beds and 14 private beds were occupied.

However, the data again remained unchanged from April 30 to May 9, showing that seven government beds and 12 private beds were occupied.

When asked about the lack of update, director of public health Dr G. Srinivasa Rao said the reason for the same was that no patients were being admitted to hospitals. However, in that case, the data should have reflected the same, i.e. should have shown that no bed in the state is occupied by Covid patients.
President, Infection Control Academy of India, Dr Ranga Reddy Burri said the data needed to be updated on a regular basis.

 

“If that is not done, we may miss the early signals about increase in the number of patients, which may finally result in a public health problem,” Dr Ranga Reddy Burri said.

Dr Ranga Reddy added that as nobody had yet declared the pandemic to have ended, the state and Central governments should continue with measures like tracking, surveillance and frequent updation of information.

“The purpose of accurate data is that it is the basis for all our decisions and strategies,” he added.

...
Tags: data on number of covid beds not updated
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 10 May 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The government has started the e-health profile, the first of its kind in the country, as a pilot project in Sircilla and Mulugu districts. (Representational Photo:PTI)

First of its kind health survey in Rajanna Sircilla district

While starting the procedure under ULC Act, the revenue authorities had issued notices to Vasudev, who was dead, in 2006. — DC file image

HC raps govt for action against dead person

The youth, identified as C. Madhu, already rolling drunk, dialed 100 emergency number at 2 am on Monday. (Image credit: Social media)

Youth dials 100 for chilled beer, thrashed by police

The families named upa-sarpanch Jagdish Rabade and his brother Omkar and 15 others; they wanted the land to develop it as commercial ventures. The families alleged that the local police was not responding to complaints. — Representational image/DC

Six families forced to stay in field



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Will re-examine sedition law: Centre to Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of India. (ANI File Photo)

Heatwave may subside over Delhi, Northwest India from today

A man shields his face from the heat with a cloth while riding a bicycle, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (PTI)

Khalistan flags hung at entrance of Himachal Pradesh Assembly gate

We have removed the Khalistani flags from Vidhan Sabha gate. we are investing and going to register a case, SP Kangra Khushal Sharma said. (ANI)

Increase in death registration in 2020 not entirely due to Covid fatalities: VK Paul

Niti Aayog member VK Paul (PTI file image)

Low pressure in Bay, likely to turn into cyclone: IMD

It is yet to make an official forecast about the landfall area in case of the system’s intensification into a cyclonic storm. It’s named as Cyclone Asani. — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->