Cyclone Asani to recurve in next 24 hours; rain, winds likely in AP, Odisha, WB

ANI
Published May 10, 2022, 10:55 am IST
Updated May 10, 2022, 10:55 am IST
Met department predicted light to moderate rainfall at a few places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over coastal AP
Women walk under umbrellas during rains due to Cyclone Asani, in Kolkata, Monday, May 9, 2022. As per India Metrological Department the Cyclone Asani will reach the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast by Tuesday but unlikely to make landfall. (PTI Photo)
  Women walk under umbrellas during rains due to Cyclone Asani, in Kolkata, Monday, May 9, 2022. As per India Metrological Department the Cyclone Asani will reach the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast by Tuesday but unlikely to make landfall. (PTI Photo)

Amaravati: With the probability of the severe cyclonic storm 'Asani' recurving, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted rainfall and strong winds for three states; Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal.

"It is very likely to move nearly northwestwards till May 10 night and reach Westcentral Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh coast and adjoining Odisha coast. Thereafter, it is very likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move towards Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts. It is likely to weaken gradually into a Cyclonic Storm during the next the 24 hours," the IMD said.

 

The Met department has predicted light to moderate rainfall at a few places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal Odisha from today evening.

For tomorrow, May 11, the IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall at a few places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal Odisha and adjoining coastal West Bengal.

Gale wind speed reaching 95-105 km per hour gusting to 115 km per hour is prevailing around the system centre over Westcentral and adjoining the southwest Bay of Bengal.

 

"It would gradually decrease becoming 80-90 km per hour gusting to 100 km per hour over Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal from the evening. Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely along and off north Andhra Pradesh coast," IMD said.

During the past six hours, the severe cyclonic storm 'Asani', over Westcentral and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 7 km per hour during past six hours and lay centre today over the westcentral and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal at 330 km southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 350 km southsoutheast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 510 km south-southwest of Gopalpur (Odisha) and 590 km south-southwest of Puri (Odisha), informed IMD.
Under the influence of Asani, rain and thundershowers are likely to occur at a few places during the next 4-5 days in Telangana too.

 

Hyderabad Meteorological Centre Director Naga Ratna said that during the next two days, Telangana is likely to have a thunderstorm with lightning.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the deep sea area over the central parts of the Bay of Bengal on May 9-10 and over the Northwest Bay of Bengal from May 10-12.

Cyclone Asani is a name given by Sri Lanka that means 'wrath' in Sinhalese.

...
Tags: cyclone asani, ap heavy rains, strong winds, india meteorological department
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati


