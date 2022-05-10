Cloudy weather under influence of Cyclone Asani in AP

Cloudy weather conditions prevailed all over the state on Monday under the influence of cyclone Asani that formed over the sea on Sunday. (Photo: DC/ Murali Krishna)

VISAKHAPATNAM: Cloudy weather conditions prevailed all over the state on Monday under the influence of cyclone Asani that formed over the sea on Sunday.

Many parts of the state received light to moderate rains. The sea condition was rough, according to the disaster management authorities.

IMD Andhra Pradesh unit president Stella said the system moved in the northwest direction with a speed of 16kmph on Monday and was located 400km southeast of Visakhapatnam and 500km of Puri on Monday.

The system is very likely to move further northwestwards till May 10 and reach west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north coastal AP. It is likely to weaken gradually over the sea and may fizzle out over the sea itself without hitting the coast anywhere along the Eastern India, she said.

Private weather website Skymet said the closest position is likely to be abeam bordering areas of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha, nearly 100-150 km away from the shore. The severe cyclonic storm is expected to weaken after 36 hr to an average cyclonic storm and erode further its intensity before commencing recurve track anytime after May 11. Squally winds and heavy rains are likely covering Kakinada, Tuni, Vizag, Kalingapatnam, the website said.

Meanwhile, the severe cyclone Asani now closing in north Andhra coast and South Odisha has affected the flight movements on the eastern board.

Director of the Visakhapatnam International Airport K Srinivasa Rao said the impending severe cyclone Asani led to the cancellation of 19 domestic flights scheduled to various destinations on Monday. However, 16 flights could operate when the wind speed was low at the time of landing and departure, he said.

``If the wind speed reaches 30 knots, the flight will be grounded,’’ the director said.

One IndiGo flight arrived in Vizag on Monday and flew back to Hyderabad but the services to Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Mumbai and Chennai have been cancelled as the wind speed was around 24 to 30 knots, said the director added.

Air India’s Mumbai-Raipur-Visakhapatnam skipped Visakhapatnam and flew back to Mumbai. Similarly, Air India’s Delhi-Visakhapatnam flight could not land in Visakhapatnam and was diverted to Hyderabad.

Air Asia’s Delhi-Vizag-Hyderabad flight also skipped Visakhapatnam and flew to Hyderabad.

Travel agents said flight services were affected in Odisha and West Bengal too due to the grim weather conditions. The services will remain uncertain till the cyclone weakens and moves to north Bengal.

Meanwhile, the Visakhapatnam district administration opened a cyclone control room with phone numbers.

According to collector Mallikarjuna, heavy rain is likely at one or two places in Visakhapatnam district. Instructions were issued to all revenue officials and line departments in the district to stay at their respective headquarters to monitor the situation.

A control room with phone numbers 0891-2590100 and 2590102 was opened and this would function round the clock. The special duties to the staff would continue till 8 pm on May 13.