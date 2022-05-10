Nation Current Affairs 10 May 2022 Cloudy weather under ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Cloudy weather under influence of Cyclone Asani in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 10, 2022, 12:32 am IST
Updated May 10, 2022, 12:32 am IST
Flights disrupted by weather condition
Cloudy weather conditions prevailed all over the state on Monday under the influence of cyclone Asani that formed over the sea on Sunday. (Photo: DC/ Murali Krishna)
 Cloudy weather conditions prevailed all over the state on Monday under the influence of cyclone Asani that formed over the sea on Sunday. (Photo: DC/ Murali Krishna)

VISAKHAPATNAM: Cloudy weather conditions prevailed all over the state on Monday under the influence of cyclone Asani that formed over the sea on Sunday.

Many parts of the state received light to moderate rains. The sea condition was rough, according to the disaster management authorities.

 

IMD Andhra Pradesh unit president Stella said the system moved in the northwest direction with a speed of 16kmph on Monday and was located 400km southeast of Visakhapatnam and 500km of Puri on Monday.

The system is very likely to move further northwestwards till May 10 and reach west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north coastal AP. It is likely to weaken gradually over the sea and may fizzle out over the sea itself without hitting the coast anywhere along the Eastern India, she said.

Private weather website Skymet said the closest position is likely to be abeam bordering areas of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha, nearly 100-150 km away from the shore. The severe cyclonic storm is expected to weaken after 36 hr to an average cyclonic storm and erode further its intensity before commencing recurve track anytime after  May 11. Squally winds and heavy rains are likely covering Kakinada, Tuni, Vizag, Kalingapatnam, the website said.

 

Meanwhile, the severe cyclone Asani now closing in north Andhra coast and South Odisha has affected the flight movements on the eastern board.

 Director of the Visakhapatnam International Airport K Srinivasa Rao said the impending severe cyclone Asani led to the cancellation of 19 domestic flights scheduled to various destinations on Monday. However, 16 flights could operate when the wind speed was low at the time of landing and departure, he said.

``If the wind speed reaches 30 knots, the flight will be grounded,’’ the director said.

 

One IndiGo flight arrived in Vizag on Monday and flew back to Hyderabad but the services to Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Mumbai and Chennai have been cancelled as the wind speed was around 24 to 30 knots, said the director added.

Air India’s Mumbai-Raipur-Visakhapatnam skipped Visakhapatnam and flew back to Mumbai. Similarly, Air India’s Delhi-Visakhapatnam flight could not land in Visakhapatnam and was diverted to Hyderabad.

Air Asia’s Delhi-Vizag-Hyderabad flight also skipped Visakhapatnam and flew to Hyderabad.

Travel agents said flight services were affected in Odisha and West Bengal too due to the grim weather conditions. The services will remain uncertain till the cyclone weakens and moves to north Bengal.

 

Meanwhile, the Visakhapatnam district administration opened a cyclone control room with phone numbers.

According to collector Mallikarjuna, heavy rain is likely at one or two places in Visakhapatnam district. Instructions were issued to all revenue officials and line departments in the district to stay at their respective headquarters to monitor the situation.

A control room with phone numbers 0891-2590100 and 2590102 was opened and this would function round the clock. The special duties to the staff would continue till 8 pm on May 13.

 

...
Tags: cyclone asani, cloudy weather, moderate rains, cyclonic storm
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Latest From Nation

Over 7,000 field assistants working for MNREGA await posting even two months after CM KCR promised their reinstatement in jobs. (Representational Photo:DC)

7K field assistants don’t get back jobs

File photo of a child getting vaccine at a local PHC. (Photo: DC)

Report finds state has few health centres

The police also found drunken driving was the reason for the ghastly mishap. — Representatoinal image/DC

Modi: Rs 2 lakh aid for each of kin of Kamareddy crash

General Manoj Pande. (PTI Photo)

Army chief: China’s intent is to prolong border issue



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rajnath asks BRO to ensure faster infrastructure development in border areas

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh releases softwares and publications of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on its 63rd Raising Day, in New Delhi, May 7, 2022. Also seen are Defence MoS Ajay Bhatt, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar and Director General Border Roads Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry. (PTI)

Puducherry: DMK protests against 'Hindi imposition' in JIPMER

Slogans 'condemning' the circular issued by JIPMER on the use of Hindi in all circulars and records and communications were raised by the protestors including some local youth. (Image: https://jipmer.edu.in/)

Severe cyclone Asani rages in Bay of Bengal; Odisha plans evacuation

The Odisha government on Monday planned evacuation of people residing in four coastal districts. (PTI)

Low pressure in Bay, likely to turn into cyclone: IMD

It is yet to make an official forecast about the landfall area in case of the system’s intensification into a cyclonic storm. It’s named as Cyclone Asani. — Representational image/DC

Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50

In March, the price of domestic cooking gas (LPG) was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder. (Representational image: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->