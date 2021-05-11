Senior citizens desperate for second dose of Covaxin turn panicky

KAKINADA: Many senior citizens, suffering from hyper-tension and diabetes and other chronic diseases are having a nightmarish time in their desperation for the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, particularly with regard to Covaxin.

When the government accorded priority to them in March, many of them got the first dose of Covaxin. But, now, they are anxious as already 50 to 60 days have passed, and they are unsure about when they will get the second dose.

According to sources, supply of Covaxin is limited and officials are unable to cover all those who took it as the first dose. Due to its shortage, those with clout managed to get the second dose while most aged persons have been left in the lurch. After officials announced exclusive Covaxin centres, many have been visiting such vaccine centres but are returning disappointed.

Recently, East Godavari district collector D. Muralidhar Reddy introduced a ‘token system’. Even this has been creating problems for senior citizens.

On being informed by ward volunteers, some senior citizens went to their nearest centres to get tokens. There they were informed by the staff that they would give vaccines only to token holders.

“The staff told us that tokens would be issued by ward volunteers. When we contacted volunteers, they replied that nobody had given tokens to them and their only duty was to inform people about the availability of the vaccine’’ said a senior citizen, M. Narayana Rao. He said that it has been 55 days since he took his first dose. It would be rendered useless if he does not get the second dose within the stipulated time.

They have appealed to joint collector Keerthi Chekuri, who is supervising the vaccination programme. Some senior citizens said that if Covaxin is sold in hospitals or health centres, they would shell down the price that has been prescribed by the government.