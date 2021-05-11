Nation Other News 10 May 2021 Senior citizens desp ...
Nation, In Other News

Senior citizens desperate for second dose of Covaxin turn panicky

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 11, 2021, 12:01 am IST
Updated May 11, 2021, 12:01 am IST
Supply of Covaxin is limited and officials are unable to cover all those who took it as the first dose
Elderly people wait for their turn to receive the dose of vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus. (AFP)
 Elderly people wait for their turn to receive the dose of vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus. (AFP)

KAKINADA: Many senior citizens, suffering from hyper-tension and diabetes and other chronic diseases are having a nightmarish time in their desperation for the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, particularly with regard to Covaxin.

When the government accorded priority to them in March, many of them got the first dose of Covaxin. But, now, they are anxious as already 50 to 60 days have passed, and they are unsure about when they will get the second dose.

 

According to sources, supply of Covaxin is limited and officials are unable to cover all those who took it as the first dose. Due to its shortage, those with clout managed to get the second dose while most aged persons have been left in the lurch. After officials announced exclusive Covaxin centres, many have been visiting such vaccine centres but are returning disappointed.

Recently, East Godavari district collector D. Muralidhar Reddy introduced a ‘token system’. Even this has been creating problems for senior citizens.

 

On being informed by ward volunteers, some senior citizens went to their nearest centres to get tokens. There they were informed by the staff that they would give vaccines only to token holders.

“The staff told us that tokens would be issued by ward volunteers. When we contacted volunteers, they replied that nobody had given tokens to them and their only duty was to inform people about the availability of the vaccine’’ said a senior citizen, M. Narayana Rao. He said that it has been 55 days since he took his first dose. It would be rendered useless if he does not get the second dose within the stipulated time.

 

They have appealed to joint collector Keerthi Chekuri, who is supervising the vaccination programme. Some senior citizens said that if Covaxin is sold in hospitals or health centres, they would shell down the price that has been prescribed by the government.

...
Tags: seniorcitizens east godavari, senior citizens covaxin shortage, covaxin dosage token system, deadlie for first dosage ending, senior citizens panicky duration for vaccine dose ending
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


Latest From Nation

WestGodavari collector Karthikeya Mishra said 42 hospitals have been given permission for Covid-19 treatment out of which 16 private hospitals are no empanelment and three have temporary Aarogyasri empanelment. — Representational image

Private hospitals to face music if Arogyasri patients are ignored

The situation, however, went out of hands with nearly 10 patients losing their lives and leaving 10 more patients in critical condition. — AFP

Deaths due to lack of oxygen spark tension at Ruia

In a major decision on Monday, the Chief Minister directed the police not to allow Covid patients from the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh to enter into the state as the city hospitals were clogged with ‘outsiders’. — PTI

Covid 19: Stricter norms on anvil in TS

The health department appears to be completely befuddled by its own numbers, and completely at a loss at coming to a conclusion as to just how many beds have been set aside for Covid-19 patients. (Photo: AFP)

Telangana plays musical chairs with Covid beds



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Indian-origin doctor is global coordinator for US President's Malaria Initiative

In the face of an 'unprecedented' crisis, Panjabi said he was humbled by the challenges the US the world faced to build back better. (Image credit: Twitter/@rajpanjabi)

Telangana makes face masks mandatory, restrictions imposed on religious events

Any deviation in this regard shall attract prosecution under Section 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act 2005 and Section 188 IPC as well as other applicable laws, the GO said. (Representational Photo: DC/ Narayana Rao).

Yadadri queue complex by April 15, says Telangana CM

KCR witnessed a demo of lighting around the temple complex during nights. (DC Image)

Rs 5,000 cr annual loss to Western Railway due to COVID-19 crisis: Official

During the COVID-19 lockdown last year, the WR ran 1,234 Shramik Special trains from May 1 to 31 to ferry about 19 lakh people to their destinations in different states. (PTI file photo)

City teen inventor relishes date with Modi

In the future, the young innovator plans on starting his own company which would come up with more such devices and innovations. (Image credit : Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham