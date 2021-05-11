Nation Current Affairs 10 May 2021 Ragojipet village lo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Ragojipet village loses battle with Corona after holding ground for over a year

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published May 11, 2021, 12:16 am IST
Updated May 11, 2021, 12:16 am IST
Ragojipet village in Medipally mandal of Jagtial district had ably stood out and won praise by not having even a single Covid-positive case
In the past few days, a fever survey was conducted in the village and 13 inhabitants were found suffering from mild fever. (Photo: Representational/PTI)
 In the past few days, a fever survey was conducted in the village and 13 inhabitants were found suffering from mild fever. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Jagtial: Persistent efforts by villagers, local communities and the village panchayat to prevent the entry of Coronavirus to the area in the past year-and-a-half had proven to be successful until now, but it emerged on Monday that the virus tore into their will and hit three members of the village.

The Ragojipet village in Medipally mandal of Jagtial district had ably stood out and won praise by not having even a single Covid-positive case there so far.

 

The small village with a population of 1,150 is divided into 350 households. Villagers led by the sarpanch Balasani Laharika took all precautionary steps from the beginning after the pandemic raised its lethal head across the world since the start of last year.

Right from the beginning, the village panchayat passed resolutions and imposed self-lockdown and  controlled the virus’ entry at its boundary by tying ropes across at entry points on all the four sides. The panchayat also deployed one villager at a time at each entry point as a guard to keep people from other areas away.

 

Mike-set announcements were made every morning, advising people about the steps to be taken to protect themselves from being infected.

Village sarpanch Balasani Laharika and other functionaries of the village panchayat, the municipal staff and the district administration regularly supervised the sanitation and drainage works and took up sprinkling of chloride solution in the entire village.

By seeing these steps in Ragojipet, the surrounding villages too took inspiration and followed suit.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, village sarpanch B Laharika said they took precautionary steps and have imposed a self-lockdown in the village. A penalty of Rs1,000 was imposed on those who violated the Covid19 rules. Grocery stores were allowed to open only for two hours in the morning and two hours in the evening. Villagers remained at their homes from 8am to 6pm and this was followed by night curfew from 8pm.

 

With the help of municipal staff, the entire village was sanitized and sanitizer bottles were attached to each electricity pole in the village. Outsiders were not allowed to enter the village other than in an emergency. They had to enter their details in a register.

In the past few days, a fever survey was conducted in the village and 13 inhabitants were found suffering from mild fever. “We immediately shifted them to a hospital for a check-up. It was then found that three members who went to the neighbouring village to consume toddy (Kallu) got infected by the virus. As soon as the test reports were received, they were asked to remain in home isolation,” she said, expressing her and the villagers’ deep disappointment.

 

...
Tags: telangana covid cases, telangana coronavirus cases, covid 19
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

WestGodavari collector Karthikeya Mishra said 42 hospitals have been given permission for Covid-19 treatment out of which 16 private hospitals are no empanelment and three have temporary Aarogyasri empanelment. — Representational image

Private hospitals to face music if Arogyasri patients are ignored

The situation, however, went out of hands with nearly 10 patients losing their lives and leaving 10 more patients in critical condition. — AFP

Deaths due to lack of oxygen spark tension at Ruia

In a major decision on Monday, the Chief Minister directed the police not to allow Covid patients from the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh to enter into the state as the city hospitals were clogged with ‘outsiders’. — PTI

Covid 19: Stricter norms on anvil in TS

The health department appears to be completely befuddled by its own numbers, and completely at a loss at coming to a conclusion as to just how many beds have been set aside for Covid-19 patients. (Photo: AFP)

Telangana plays musical chairs with Covid beds



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC steps in, sets up 12-member National Task Force to manage O2, pandemic

Supreme Court of India. (PTI)

Modi reviews oxygen crisis as cases touch new high; 2.17 lakh

India decided to import 50,000 metric tonnes of medical oxygen to reduce the shortage of supplies. — PTI

Two members of Indian delegation in London test +ve for Corona ahead of G-7 summit

Another worry is that Jaishankar had met both US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and British Home Secretary Priti Patel in-person in London in the past two days. — By arrangement

Covid+ test report not mandatory for admission to health facility: Health Ministry

India on Saturday recorded over four lakh fresh cases and 4,187 deaths in the last 24 hours. — DC Image

Kerala announces complete lockdown from May 8

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham