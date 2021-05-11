Nation Current Affairs 10 May 2021 Oxygen blues plague ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Oxygen blues plague TIMS too; deaths kept under wrap

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 11, 2021, 12:14 am IST
Updated May 11, 2021, 12:14 am IST
TIMS had been in the eye of another storm recently over supply of food on time to patients who were left to starve
At least eight patients died due to oxygen shortage in TIMS. (Photo: PTI)
Hyderabad: At least eight patients, all in one row of beds in an intensive care unit at the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), died after a fall in pressure in the oxygen lines.

There was just one lucky patient in the same row who survived in the ICU on the second floor of TIMS, thanks to the fact that this patient was not on non-invasive ventilation (NIV). The NIV means that patients could be placed on CPAP or BIPAP machines that force air into their lungs at a certain required pressure.

 

According to sources at TIMS, internal checks revealed that since there were many patients on NIV at the hospital, the oxygen supply systems and lines are unable to maintain the required pressure.

It may be recalled that TIMS had been in the eye of another storm recently, over supply of food on time to patients who were left to starve.

Tags: telangana institute of medical sciences, telangana tims, telangana covid deaths, telangana oxygen shortage, hyderabad hospitals oxygen shortage
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


