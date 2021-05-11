E-pass must for travel from state to state and within districts in Andhra Pradesh

The DG urged all to be cooperative to the police in the implementation of curfew and in effecting curbs on the movement of people in specific hours. (Representational Image)

Vijayawada: Director General of Police Goutam Sawang has advised those who plan travel to take e-pass for movement from state to state and also within districts in Andhra Pradesh during the times when Corona curfew is in force.

In a statement here on Monday, he said those who require travel for funerals, marriages or other important events and rituals would get e-pass if they submitted supporting documents as per norms set up by the government.

The needy have been advised to visit the citizen service portal - http://ap police.gov.in, twitter @ APPOLICE100 and Facebook @ ANDHRAPRADESHSTATEPOLICE, to get e-pass.

Assuring the people that the AP police would be there for protection, the DG urged all to be cooperative to the police in the implementation of curfew and in effecting curbs on the movement of people in specific hours. “Please strictly comply with Covid-appropriate behaviour and avoid falling victim to the virus,” he said.