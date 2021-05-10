Nation Current Affairs 10 May 2021 DC IMPACT | Ambulanc ...
Nation, Current Affairs

DC IMPACT | Ambulances fleecing Corona patients come under scanner

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 10, 2021, 11:56 pm IST
Updated May 10, 2021, 11:56 pm IST
Hire charges for ambulances to Chennai are Rs 11,000 for Advanced Life Support System (ALS)-equipped Omnis and Rs 20,000 for ALS Tempos
Referring to DC report of over Rs 25,000 collected by an ambulance operator from a patient Siddique for taking him to Chennai for treatment, the officer said they have collected information from the victim to initiate action against the operator. — AP
NELLORE: Prompted by news published in these columns on April 30 that ambulance operators are fleecing Covid-19 patients, especially those bound for cities like Chennai, Transport Department has formed teams to keep a close watch on charges being demanded by these operators.

Nellore region Deputy Transport Commissioner C.H.V.K. Subba Rao announced that all ambulances are under their scanner. They will not spare any operator who is found exploiting Corona patients or their families by charging more than the rates fixed recently by the Transport Department.

 

According to the commissioner, hire charges for ambulances to Chennai are Rs 11,000 for Advanced Life Support System (ALS)-equipped Omnis and Rs 20,000 for ALS Tempos, the distance being approximately 400 km.

For Tirupati (300 km), the rates are Rs 9,000 for ALS-equipped Omnis and Rs 16,500 for ALS Tempos. The same for Hyderabad (900 km) are Rs 23,000 and Rs 45,000 respectively. In case of Bengaluru (900 km), the charges are Rs 21,000 and Rs 40,000.

The charges are inclusive of driver batta. But oxygen rates are extra at Rs 3 per km. Patients have to pay separately for ventilator technicians if their services are needed.

 

With regard to transportation of Covid patients locally, the transport department has fixed Rs 2,600 plus oxygen charges of Rs 400 (if utilised) for distances ranging from 0 to 20 km for ALS Omni vehicles. The ceiling for such tempos is Rs 4,000 and oxygen charges of Rs 400 (if required).

Deputy Transport Commissioner Subba Rao said patients can contact motor vehicle inspectors in case ambulance operators demand charges higher than those fixed by the department. Contact numbers of MVIs are 7382708999 (Sunil), 9177216039 (Madhava Rao), 9246844242 (Bhaskar Rao) and 9121221115 (Balakrishna).

 

Referring to DC report of over Rs 25,000 collected by an ambulance operator from a patient Siddique for taking him to Chennai for treatment, the officer said they have collected information from the victim to initiate action against the operator.

...
