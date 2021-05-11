Nation Current Affairs 10 May 2021 Covid vaccine: Jagan ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Covid vaccine: Jagan Mohan Reddy hints at calling for global tenders

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 11, 2021, 12:17 am IST
Updated May 11, 2021, 12:17 am IST
The Chief Minister criticised political leaders who were trying to spread fear among the people with misinformation campaigns
Jagan held a review meeting on Covid-19 management and vaccination with ministers and senior officials at his Camp Office here on Monday. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM/File)
 Jagan held a review meeting on Covid-19 management and vaccination with ministers and senior officials at his Camp Office here on Monday. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM/File)

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan directed officials to explore the possibility of purchasing Covid-19 vaccine by calling for global tenders.

He held a review meeting on Covid-19 management and vaccination with ministers and senior officials at his Camp Office here on Monday.

 

Speaking on the occasion, he said that it was the Centre, which was deciding the number of vaccine doses to be sold by their manufacturers and also purchases made by states.

Reddy opined that if Andhra Pradesh could get one crore doses of the vaccine per month, it could complete vaccination of all people in six months. But the reality was that the state was getting only 19 lakh doses on an average per month. He underscored the need for purchasing the doses after calling for global tenders.

The Chief Minister criticised political leaders who were trying to spread fear among the people with misinformation campaigns. He asked officials to explain the facts to people.

 

He urged officials to ensure that there is no rush at Covid vaccination centres by informing them clearly through ANMs and Asha workers about who would get the dose and when. He instructed them to give priority to the second dose for people aged above 45 years. He said there should be no compromise on supply of medicine kits to Covid patients staying at home isolation within three hours of getting information at the call centre. He sought an action plan for setting up PSA oxygen plants and said that out of 590 metric tonnes of medical oxygen that has been allotted, they could draw 571 MT only on May 8. He said that they had asked the Centre to allot 10 ISO cryogenic tankers and added that officials were making efforts to get more allocation of medical oxygen from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The officials informed that if they could get 60 MT of medical oxygen from Tamil Nadu and 130 MT from Karnataka, it would help meet the state's basic requirements.

 

Reddy called for curbing black-marketing of remdesivir injections. The DGP was instructed to submit a district-wise report every day on implementation of curfew in the state.

The Chief Minister said that there was a need for the proper functioning of 104 call centre so that it would help patients to get beds. He also insisted on having an Arogya Mitra at every hospital.

...
Tags: jaganmohan reddy, andhra pradesh covid cases, ap covid cases, andhra pradesh covid vaccine, ap covid vaccine, covid vaccine shortage, covaxin, covishield
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

WestGodavari collector Karthikeya Mishra said 42 hospitals have been given permission for Covid-19 treatment out of which 16 private hospitals are no empanelment and three have temporary Aarogyasri empanelment. — Representational image

Private hospitals to face music if Arogyasri patients are ignored

The situation, however, went out of hands with nearly 10 patients losing their lives and leaving 10 more patients in critical condition. — AFP

Deaths due to lack of oxygen spark tension at Ruia

In a major decision on Monday, the Chief Minister directed the police not to allow Covid patients from the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh to enter into the state as the city hospitals were clogged with ‘outsiders’. — PTI

Covid 19: Stricter norms on anvil in TS

The health department appears to be completely befuddled by its own numbers, and completely at a loss at coming to a conclusion as to just how many beds have been set aside for Covid-19 patients. (Photo: AFP)

Telangana plays musical chairs with Covid beds



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC steps in, sets up 12-member National Task Force to manage O2, pandemic

Supreme Court of India. (PTI)

Modi reviews oxygen crisis as cases touch new high; 2.17 lakh

India decided to import 50,000 metric tonnes of medical oxygen to reduce the shortage of supplies. — PTI

Two members of Indian delegation in London test +ve for Corona ahead of G-7 summit

Another worry is that Jaishankar had met both US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and British Home Secretary Priti Patel in-person in London in the past two days. — By arrangement

Covid+ test report not mandatory for admission to health facility: Health Ministry

India on Saturday recorded over four lakh fresh cases and 4,187 deaths in the last 24 hours. — DC Image

Kerala announces complete lockdown from May 8

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham