Covid-19 cuts worker attendance in MNREGS by half in Khammam

KHAMMAM: Attendance at ongoing MNREGS works in Khammam is showing an inverse relationship with Covid-19 situation in the district.

While attendance of workers involved in jobs related to MNREGS being implemented in various villages of Khammam district had been 60,300 on May 8, 2021, the number was 1,12,232 on May 8, 2020. In other words, about 50 percent workers in the district are either Coronavirus positive or are occupied in taking care of family members affected by the virus.

The pressure is so much that people are foregoing income they would get in case they perform duties under MNREGS. Such a state of affairs is prevalent in almost all mandals.

Santosh, a social activist in Kusumanchi, says no worker has been left without experiencing Covid-19 directly or indirectly during the second wave. He said, “Some workers have themselves tested virus positive. In other cases, their family members have been affected. Only those for whom it is imperative are working.

That is the reason why attendance at MNREGS works is down by 50 percent. There are also cases of people keeping away for fear of contracting the virus.”

In Penuballi and Kusumanchi mandals, there are 10–15 cases of Coronavirus in each village. Four persons have reportedly died due to the virus in these two mandals. Though the deaths are suspected to be more, it is alleged they are being under-reported.

It is stated government officials are, however, happy that lesser workers are reporting for MNREGS works. This way, there would be more physical distance between two workers, thereby avoiding the virus. The attendance recorded in Kusumanchi and Kallur mandals with regard to MNREGS works is less than 2,000.