Corona severely hits lives of Kadapa auto drivers

Prolonged curfew in wake of second wave means there is traffic between villages or from villages to towns only between 6 a.m. and 12 noon. However, due to fear of contracting Coronavirus, people are avoiding auto rickshaws too. — DC Image

KADAPA: Lives of auto-rickshaw drivers have been severely threatened by the second wave of Coronavirus. They had been devastated during the first wave of Covid-19 itself, but breathed a sigh of relief after lockdown was relaxed and later removed. But the second wave of the virus has pushed them back into serious financial difficulties.

According to transport department officials, there are about 28,000 auto rickshaws plying in Kadapa district; 8,645 of them in Kadapa city alone and the rest in Rajampet, Railway Kodur, Badvel, Rayachoti, Jammalamadugu, Mydukur, Pulivendula and Proddatur constituencies.

Most villagers have auto rickshaws as the best alternative for travelling to nearby villages.

Prolonged curfew in wake of second wave means there is traffic between villages or from villages to towns only between 6 a.m. and 12 noon. However, due to fear of contracting Coronavirus, people are avoiding auto rickshaws too. With no income, auto drivers are finding it difficult to even pay the rent for their vehicles. Nearly 40 percent of drivers plying auto rickshaws in the district take them on rent.

Sheikh Moulana, an auto rickshaw worker in Kadapa, says he used to earn Rs. 800 to Rs. 1,000 only if he worked throughout the day and night. As they are now plying autos only from 6 a.m. to 12 noon, he is finding it difficult to get even Rs. 300 to Rs. 400, as people are not come out like in the past.

Sheikh Moulana says after paying rent to auto owner and bearing petrol expenses, he is hardly left with any money. Staying in rented houses is making life all the more difficult, he rued.

Auto-rickshaw workers in Railway Koduru, Rajampet, Kadapa, Jammalamadugu and other towns stay in rented houses before returning to their villages with their earnings. Raja Naik, another auto driver, says he is facing severe financial difficulties. So is Janardhan from Chennur who says it is difficult to manage his family after paying for rent and for diesel, particularly as prices of essential commodities too have risen.