Nation Current Affairs 10 May 2021 Corona severely hits ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Corona severely hits lives of Kadapa auto drivers

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 11, 2021, 12:18 am IST
Updated May 11, 2021, 12:18 am IST
As they are now plying autos only from 6 a.m. to 12 noon, he is finding it difficult to get even Rs. 300 to Rs. 400
Prolonged curfew in wake of second wave means there is traffic between villages or from villages to towns only between 6 a.m. and 12 noon. However, due to fear of contracting Coronavirus, people are avoiding auto rickshaws too. — DC Image
 Prolonged curfew in wake of second wave means there is traffic between villages or from villages to towns only between 6 a.m. and 12 noon. However, due to fear of contracting Coronavirus, people are avoiding auto rickshaws too. — DC Image

KADAPA: Lives of auto-rickshaw drivers have been severely threatened by the second wave of Coronavirus. They had been devastated during the first wave of Covid-19 itself, but breathed a sigh of relief after lockdown was relaxed and later removed. But the second wave of the virus has pushed them back into serious financial difficulties.

According to transport department officials, there are about 28,000 auto rickshaws plying in Kadapa district; 8,645 of them in Kadapa city alone and the rest in Rajampet, Railway Kodur, Badvel, Rayachoti, Jammalamadugu, Mydukur, Pulivendula and Proddatur constituencies.
Most villagers have auto rickshaws as the best alternative for travelling to nearby villages.

 

Prolonged curfew in wake of second wave means there is traffic between villages or from villages to towns only between 6 a.m. and 12 noon. However, due to fear of contracting Coronavirus, people are avoiding auto rickshaws too. With no income, auto drivers are finding it difficult to even pay the rent for their vehicles. Nearly 40 percent of drivers plying auto rickshaws in the district take them on rent.

Sheikh Moulana, an auto rickshaw worker in Kadapa, says he used to earn Rs. 800 to Rs. 1,000 only if he worked throughout the day and night. As they are now plying autos only from 6 a.m. to 12 noon, he is finding it difficult to get even Rs. 300 to Rs. 400, as people are not come out like in the past.

 

Sheikh Moulana says after paying rent to auto owner and bearing petrol expenses, he is hardly left with any money. Staying in rented houses is making life all the more difficult, he rued.

Auto-rickshaw workers in Railway Koduru, Rajampet, Kadapa, Jammalamadugu and other towns stay in rented houses before returning to their villages with their earnings. Raja Naik, another auto driver, says he is facing severe financial difficulties. So is Janardhan from Chennur who says it is difficult to manage his family after paying for rent and for diesel, particularly as prices of essential commodities too have risen.

 

...
Tags: auto rickshaw drivers covid crisis, no income due to corona lockdown auto drivers, kadapa auto rickshaw drivers financial difficulties
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Cuddapah


Latest From Nation

WestGodavari collector Karthikeya Mishra said 42 hospitals have been given permission for Covid-19 treatment out of which 16 private hospitals are no empanelment and three have temporary Aarogyasri empanelment. — Representational image

Private hospitals to face music if Arogyasri patients are ignored

The situation, however, went out of hands with nearly 10 patients losing their lives and leaving 10 more patients in critical condition. — AFP

Deaths due to lack of oxygen spark tension at Ruia

In a major decision on Monday, the Chief Minister directed the police not to allow Covid patients from the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh to enter into the state as the city hospitals were clogged with ‘outsiders’. — PTI

Covid 19: Stricter norms on anvil in TS

The health department appears to be completely befuddled by its own numbers, and completely at a loss at coming to a conclusion as to just how many beds have been set aside for Covid-19 patients. (Photo: AFP)

Telangana plays musical chairs with Covid beds



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC steps in, sets up 12-member National Task Force to manage O2, pandemic

Supreme Court of India. (PTI)

Modi reviews oxygen crisis as cases touch new high; 2.17 lakh

India decided to import 50,000 metric tonnes of medical oxygen to reduce the shortage of supplies. — PTI

Two members of Indian delegation in London test +ve for Corona ahead of G-7 summit

Another worry is that Jaishankar had met both US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and British Home Secretary Priti Patel in-person in London in the past two days. — By arrangement

Covid+ test report not mandatory for admission to health facility: Health Ministry

India on Saturday recorded over four lakh fresh cases and 4,187 deaths in the last 24 hours. — DC Image

Kerala announces complete lockdown from May 8

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham