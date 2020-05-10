46th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

59,695

3,344

Recovered

17,887

1,111

Deaths

1,985

96

Maharashtra190633470731 Gujarat74031872449 Delhi6318202068 Tamil Nadu6009160540 Rajasthan35792011103 Madhya Pradesh33411349200 Uttar Pradesh3214138766 Andhra Pradesh188784241 Punjab173115229 West Bengal1638323160 Telangana113272729 Jammu and Kashmir8233649 Karnataka75337630 Haryana6472798 Bihar5792675 Kerala5034744 Odisha245622 Chandigarh135211 Jharkhand132413 Tripura8820 Uttarakhand61391 Chhatisgarh59360 Assam54351 Himachal Pradesh46343 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry960 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 10 May 2020 Unable to return hom ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Unable to return home, migrant labourer from Bengal ends life in Kerala

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PRANMOY BRAHMACHARY & RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published May 10, 2020, 11:03 am IST
Updated May 10, 2020, 1:09 pm IST
The 22 year-old labourer was unable to book ticket in the ‘Shramik Special’ train recently from Kerala as he did not have money
Stranded migrant labourers queue to board a special train to hom. (AFP)
 Stranded migrant labourers queue to board a special train to hom. (AFP)

Kolkata: Failing to return home for want of money, a young migrant worker from West Bengal committed suicide in Kerala on Saturday morning.

Asif Iqbal Mondal (22), a resident of Shiropara at Domkol in Murshidabad, hanged himself from a tree at a mango orchard at Kodanad in Ernakulam.

 

His fellows informed his relative, Asarul Biswas, about his suicide at around 9 am. Asif joined a labourer’s job at a brick kiln in Kerala six months ago, said his father Jamshed Ali, adding that the work was however suspended due to Covid-19 lockdown following which the brick kiln owner did not pay Asif his dues.

Asarul said, “Asif commited suicide in utter frustration after he could not return home in the ‘Shramik Special’ train recently from Kerala as he did not have money. He turned depressed after learning that no further train would run from Kerala for West Bengal. Breaking down in tears he repented while talking to us over phone that he would not be able to return home ever.”

SP (Murshidabad) K. Sabari Rajkumar said that the Ernakulam district police was contacted to bring the labourer’s body here.

...
Tags: migrant labourer, kerala, kiln, suicide, coronavirus, covid-19 lockdown, murshidabad, shramik special train
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


