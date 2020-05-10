46th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

59,695

3,344

Recovered

17,887

1,111

Deaths

1,985

96

Maharashtra190633470731 Gujarat74031872449 Delhi6318202068 Tamil Nadu6009160540 Rajasthan35792011103 Madhya Pradesh33411349200 Uttar Pradesh3214138766 Andhra Pradesh188784241 Punjab173115229 West Bengal1638323160 Telangana113272729 Jammu and Kashmir8233649 Karnataka75337630 Haryana6472798 Bihar5792675 Kerala5034744 Odisha245622 Chandigarh135211 Jharkhand132413 Tripura8820 Uttarakhand61391 Chhatisgarh59360 Assam54351 Himachal Pradesh46343 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry960 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 10 May 2020 Send backqurantined ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Send backqurantined Tablighi members to their homes: Delhi government

PTI
Published May 10, 2020, 1:29 pm IST
Updated May 10, 2020, 1:29 pm IST
As man as 567 foreign attendees of the congregation held in Delhi's Nizamuddin area in March, will be handed over to the police
Delhi government asks DMs to release 2,446 Tablighi Jamaat members. (PTI Photo)
 Delhi government asks DMs to release 2,446 Tablighi Jamaat members. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Delhi government has asked district magistrates to release 2,446 Tablighi Jamaat members from quarantine centres and ensure that they do not stay in any other place except their homes.

The district magistrates will explore the possibility of sending those Tablighi members, who belong to other states, in buses to their designated places in accordance with social distancing norms and other protocols, DDMA Special CEO K S Meena said in a letter to deputy commissioners (administration).

 

As man as 567 foreign attendees of the congregation held in Delhi's Nizamuddin area in March, will be handed over to the police, Meena said.

"They (foreign Jamaat attendees) will be handed over to police in connection with several violations like visa violation," a government official said on Saturday.

Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain had recently ordered the release of Tablighi members who have completed their required quarantine period in centres and tested negative for COVID-19.

"Out of such people belonging to Delhi, who could be released as per prescribed guidelines should be issued passes to travel from the quarantine centres.

"Under no circumstances, the aforesaid persons should be allowed to stay in any other places  including mosques," Meena said in the letter.

In respect of those Tablighi members belonging to other states, it should be ensured by the nodal officer and the area ACP that such people reach their place of residence, he also said.

"The DC should also inform the respective resident commissioner of their states in respect of each and every movement of such persons from Delhi," the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Special CEO said.

Thousands of Tablighi Jamaat members had been taken out of its Markaz (centre) in Nizamuddin, where they had gathered for a religious congregation, and quarantined as the area became a major hotspot after a number of members tested positive for coronavirus.

On March 31, the Delhi Police's Crime Branch had lodged an FIR against seven people, including Maulana Saad Kandhalvi, on a complaint by Station House Officer, Nizamuddin, for holding the congregation.

...
Tags: delhi government, quarantine centres, tablighi jamaat, district magistrates, nizamuddin are, violations, delhi police
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

5 Tablighi Jamaat attendees arrested for concealing travel history
12 Tablighi Jamaat members sent to temporary jail after quarantine

Latest From Nation

Representative Image. (ANI Photo)

Truck carrying migrant workers overturns near MP, 5 labourers killed on spot

INS Jalashwa berthed at Kochi port on Sunday. (DC Photo)

Operation Samudra Setu: Naval ship reaches Kochi with 698 repatriated Indians

Stranded migrant labourers queue to board a special train to hom. (AFP)

Unable to return home, migrant labourer from Bengal ends life in Kerala

Migrant worker who survived Auranagabad train tragedy traumatized by haunting images. (PTI Photo)

Migrant worker who survived Auranagabad train tragedy traumatized by haunting images



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Girl in Bareilly, boy in Mumbai: Big fat shaadi goes online, clicking and streaming

This combination photo shows bride Keerti Narang posing for a picture at her home in Bareilly before her marriage with groom Sushen Dang who is seen dancing with his family in Mumbai, and a priest who solemnised the marriage sitting in Chhattisgarh. Under lockdown and far apart, Sushen Dang and Keerti Narang went online to say their marriage vows -- and pulled off a spectacular Indian wedding complete with thousands of guests and raucous Bollywood dancing. (Photo | AFP)
 

Thought H-1B workers had it great? Report says Google, Microsoft pay them below par

The report alleged that major US-based technology firms that hire H-1B workers directly had significant shares of their certified H-1B positions assigned as Level 1 or Level 2, the two lowest wage levels in fiscal 2019, both of which are below the local median wage.
 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Truck carrying migrant workers overturns near MP, 5 labourers killed on spot

Representative Image. (ANI Photo)

Operation Samudra Setu: Naval ship reaches Kochi with 698 repatriated Indians

INS Jalashwa berthed at Kochi port on Sunday. (DC Photo)

After Vizag gas leak, NDMA issues guidelines for restarting industrial activities

On Thursday, leakage of styrene gas from the LG Polymers factory near Venkatapuram in Visakhapatnam led to the death of 12 people and hospitalisation of hundreds. (DC Photo: P Narasimha Murthy)

60-yr-old Covid19 patient kills self at Mumbai hospital

Representative Image. (Social Media)

487 Maharashtra cops infected by coronavirus

487 police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 since the lockdown. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham